EDGERTON—Sophomore guard Olin Zellmer led all scorers with 16 points as Edgerton topped the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 53-50 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide (3-1, 2-1 in conference) trailed 25-23 at halftime before turning it on around the 12-minute mark of the second half, building an eight-point lead at one juncture. The Eagles (1-3, 1-2) hit several shots from beyond the arc late down the stretch but came up a possession or two short.
Edgerton had a major leg up at the free throw line, shooting 17 for 24 including 11 of 16 in the second half. Zellmer made seven of his eight second-half free throws. Jefferson went just 5 for 10 at the stripe, including 1 for 5 in the second half.
Junior forward Tyler Schroedl led the Eagles with 11 points, junior guard Andrew Altermatt added 10 and sophomore guard Finn DeBlare tallied seven.
“I’m proud of our energy tonight and that we were in attack mode early on,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “We played for each other more. This is more like the team I know we have, which was awesome to see. We looked for our big guys more and got them the ball. Tyler Schroedl played his best game of the year on offense and defense, which was one of the positives we take from the game.
“Edgerton is a great free throw shooting team. We started fouling a little too much there toward the end. We definitely have to get to the free throw line more than the opponent to win a close game like that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.