Senior forward Drew Evans and junior forward Logan Kees scored 13 points apiece as the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team showcased its depth in a 72-40 nonconference win over Whitewater at PremierBank Gymnasium on Monday.
The Blackhawks, who were at home for the first time in a month, showcased an 11-man rotation and used their fullcourt man-to-man press to help extend the lead in the second half.
“Anytime you play teams going through injuries, that have lost players and who are undermanned, there’s always a nervous energy of keeping the game too close and giving them chances,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “We did a good job in the second half of not allowing that to happen.
“Our fullcourt man led to deflections and we were able to challenge shots at the rim even though we were spread out. Drew guarding the ball and forcing his man into turnovers was key. Whitewater didn’t have a guy they could release and get the ball to.
“We talked about there’s nights where guys wont have their A games, so their teammates have to step up. We truly have 11 guys we believe in and I think that was the difference in the second half. We found guys having good nights and they made plays.”
Fort (8-6) extends its win streak to three games. The Blackhawks have won six of their past seven.
“We are trying to keep building momentum,” Hintz said. “If we do that, we put ourselves in position to achieve some of the things we want to achieve before the season is done.”
Kees, senior guard Carson Baker and junior guard Nate Hartwig all hit 3-pointers during an early 11-2 run that gave Fort a 20-10 edge. As the first half came to a close, Baker hit a midrange jumper, senior guard Cade Cosson knocked down a short jumper in the paint to make it 32-20. Baker drove down the lane and kicked to Kees for a corner 3 at the first-half buzzer, giving the Blackhawks a 35-22 advantage. The Whippets (2-11), who have lost four straight, kept things interesting for the first five minutes of the second half before Fort’s pressure caused several turnovers in a short stretch, leading to layups on the other end and the margin swelling.
“I was impressed with how hard Whitewater played,” Hintz said. “I know what Whitewater and head coach Dan Gnatzig are going through. That was us a few years ago. They didn’t back down. Our guys stuck to what we wanted to do, expanded the lead and finished off a solid win.”
Hartwig and Baker hit three 3-pointers apiece and both finished with nine points. Cosson had seven.
“In the first half, to Whitewater’s credit, they had a game plan to move the ball around a ton and limit our possessions,” Hintz said. “Defensively their 1-3-1 was aggressive.
“Drew started off well and got a lot of nice inside action. We had too many turnovers versus the 1-3-1 and forced, quick possessions. Thankfully, all our activity and flying around created turnovers to get a lead at half.”
Senior wing Wyatt Nickels led Whitewater with 11 points, senior wing Jon Aron notched nine and senior guard Sam Brown contributed eight.
The Blackhawks host Watertown on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while the Whippets host East Troy on Thursday at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 72,
WHITEWATER 40
Whitewater 22 18 — 40
Fort Atkinson 35 37 — 72
Whitewater (fg ft-ftm pts) — Crowley 2 0-0 4, Wence 1 0-0 2, Rubio 2 1-2 5, Aron 3 2-3 9, Brown 3 1-2 8, Nickels 4 3-4 11, M. Sagrero 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 8-15 40.
Fort Atkinson — Chapman 1 0-0 3, Baker 3 0-0 9, E. Cosson 2 2-4 6, Kucken 3 0-0 6, Hartwig 3 0-0 9, C. Cosson 3 1-1 7, Dempsey 0 1-2 1, Trader 0 2-3 2, Opperman 0 1-2 1, Kloster 0 2-2 2, Evans 6 1-1 13, Kees 4 3-6 13. Totals 25 13-21 72.
3-point goals — WW (Aron 1, Brown 1) 2; FA (Baker 3, Hartwig 3, Kees 2, Chapman 1)
Total fouls — WW 20, FA 15.
Fouled out — WW Nickels.
