The Goslings came roaring out of the gates, hitting five 3-pointers in as many minutes. Before the Blackhawks knew what hit them, the margin was double figures.
Watertown pulled ahead from the get-go and knocked off the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team 69-54 in a Badger Conference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Thursday, snapping the Blackhawks’ three-game win streak.
The Goslings hit eight of their 10 3-point shots in the first half en route to a 40-31 lead at the break. Watertown (8-8, 6-2 Badger) then used a 7-0 run midway through the second half to build a 20-point advantage.
“Credit to them, they shot it well,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “Most of their looks were from kids making plays. The ball bounced their way more than ours. That was caused by their activity and some kids who haven’t been shooting well hitting outside shots.”
Fort (8-7, 3-5) got a game-high 18 points from senior guard Carson Baker, who scored the team’s first six points and 15 points before the break to keep the Blackhawks within reach.
Fort, which entered the night having won six of their last seven, used a 15-4 spurt midway through the first half to pull within 29-25 on a basket by senior guard Cade Cosson. The Goslings counterattacked — as they did all night — with the next six points on a 3 by Ollie Meyers and 3-point play from Nate Gapinski, who scored a team-high 15 points.
“When it turned into a track meet, that makes it hard to keep Gapinski and Meyers contained, which was our focus defensively,” Hintz said. “There were a number of points where we had a chance to get back in the game, but then we had a turnover or they made a play to get to the rim.
“We never got in a rhythm. We didn’t react well to their switching defense. We didn’t adjust well and take what they gave us.”
Blackhawk junior forward Logan Kees, who scored 13 points, hit a 3 early in the second to make it an eight-point affair. Gapinski answered with a shot from beyond the arc moments later. Fort senior guard Scott Buchta then hit a 3 before Meyers knocked down a long ball at the other end. The Goslings, who snapped a two-game losing streak, scored the next seven points and eventually led 65-45 after a bucket from Meyers, who finished with 11 points.
“They switch everything and fronted Drew (Evans) all game,” Hintz said. “We refused to clean out the backside like we spoke about a number of times. They switched up top, which makes the screener the mover. We had mental lapses where the screener wasn’t ready to move.
“We had a stretch where we executed well and our halfcourt traps and fullcourt pressure gave us a chance. When the film comes back, the telltale thing is they shot a high percent and we shot a low percentage. We didn’t hit shots and part of that is we didn’t play downhill.
“It’s tough to overcome 10-for-13 from the 3-point line and early foul trouble with Logan and Drew did not help us overcome that. Watertown was more physical, focused, disciplined and ready to shoot. (Coach Jim O’Leary) has done a really nice job with that team.”
Fort faces Hortonville on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. in a neutral-site game at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
WATERTOWN 69, FORT ATKINSON 54
Watertown 40 29 — 69
Fort Atkinson 31 23 — 54
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Meyers 4 0-1 11, T. Shelton 4 0-0 10, Bohmann 3 1-3 8, Winkelman 1 0-0 3, Gapinski 4 5-5 15, Kamrath 2 0-0 5, K. Shelton 0 2-2 2, Johnson 3 3-4 9, Clifford 3 0-0 6 Totals 24 11-15 69
Fort Atkinson (fg ft-fta tp) — Baker 6 3-4 18, Eli Cosson 2 0-0 5, Buchta 2 0-0 6, Hartwig 1 0-0 2, Cade Cosson 2 0-0 4, Opperman 2 0-1 4, Kloster 1 0-2 2, Kees 4 2-2 13 Totals 20 5-9 54
Three-point goals — W (Meyers 3, T. Shelton 2, Bohmann, Winkelman, Gapinski 2, Kamrath), FA (Baker 3, E. Cosson, Buchta 2, Kees 3)
Total fouls — W 9, FA 15
