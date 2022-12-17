Jefferson junior guard Aidan Kammer drives to the basket during the second half of Friday's home Rock Valley game versus Whitewater. Kammer scored a career-high 21 points and the Eagles closed the game on a 12-0 run en route to winning 69-58.
JEFFERSON -- Jefferson's boys basketball team closed the game on a 12-0 run and knocked off visiting Whitewater 69-58 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
The Eagles trailed 58-57 with two and a half minutes to play. Jefferson got the go-ahead points on a drive by senior guard Ethan Phillips, who dished to junior guard Drew Peterson for an easy bucket. Jefferson pushed its lead four points by going 3 of 4 at the free throw line and sucked all the wind out of the Whippets' sails with a minute left as Phillips drove and dished once more, assisting on a layin by junior guard Andrew Altermatt.
Five free throws later, Jefferson officially sent its raucous crowd home happy.
Junior guard Aidan Kammer led all scorers with a career-high 21 points. He scored 15, including a pair of 3s, in the second half.
"The guys trust Aidan," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "He needs to trust himself sometimes to knock down 3s. The old adage is shooters shoot to get hot and shoot to stay hot. He knew where the soft spots in the zone were and we trusted him to let it fly. Aidan's ability to get to the free throw line and hit clutch free throws was key too."
The Whippets used a 7-2 run to go ahead 46-38 with 10 minutes left.
The Eagles (2-5, 2-3 in conference) countered by scoring nine straight points, including a pair of baskets on the break after turnovers by sophomore guard Finn DeBlare, to grab a 47-46 lead with eight minutes left. A corner 3 by Kammer just inside the six-minute mark kept Jefferson up by one. Altermatt, who scored all eight of his points after halftime, hit a 3 from the right corner to give the Eagles a 57-54 lead with 3:30 to play.
Junior forward Tyler Schroedl added 10 points for the Eagles, who went 14 of 17 at the free throw line compared to 18 for 32 by the Whippets (0-7, 0-5).
"We went on quite a dry spell at the end of the first half," Marshall said of a stretch which enabled Whitewater to go up 30-24.
"When shots don't fall, your energy sinks down. We regrouped at halftime, got refocused and found the energy we started the game with. We figured out their 1-3-1 zone and had some nice interior passing to break down that type of defense."
Whitewater got a team-high 18 points from sophomore guard Marcos Sagrero, 14 points including four made 3s by freshman guard Casey Lyon and 12 courtesy of junior forward Quincy Boudreau.
Jefferson hosts Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday while Whitewater hosts Clinton on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
