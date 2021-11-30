JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys basketball team showed a lot of fight and defensive tenacity in head coach Jacob Marshall’s debut with the program.
The Eagles, however, turned it over too much and get down too many in the first half to ultimately prevail.
Abel Espinoza scored 14 points and Reagan Flickinger added 13 as Clinton’s boys basketball team edged Jefferson 62-58 in a Rock Valley game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Tuesday that opened the season for both teams.
Jefferson got down 10-2 less than three minutes into the game and struggled with Clinton’s halfcourt pressure, rallying back to within 23-19 at the break.
The Cougars, who snapped a 58-game losing streak dating back to 2018, held at least a two-possession lead for most of the second period. Jefferson, which got a game-high 20 points from senior guard Braden McGraw and 10 points from senior forward Aiden Devine, got within three points on one occasion but couldn’t pull any closer.
Junior guard David Ganser, senior guard Evan Neitzel and junior guard Ethan Phillips added eight points apiece for Jefferson.
“Our guys definitely battled,” Marshall said. “It’s tough to come back when you turn it over as many times as you score in the first half. We never gave up on the defensive end, which I was happy about.”
Despite the result, Marshall saw plenty of positives from his squad.
“I liked the hustle and extra effort they gave,” Marshall said. “We’ve been working on some things in practice on the defensive end and they showed they could do it in the game in regards to helpside defense, talking through different situations and communicating. I was pleasantly surprised with the steps forward we took with that tonight. Excited we took a step in the right direction, and I can’t wait to get back to work tomorrow.”
The Eagles travel to play Evansville on Friday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.