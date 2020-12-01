JEFFERSON — Aiden Calderon’s 22 points was not enough for Palmyra-Eagle as the Jefferson boys basketball team edged the Panthers in overtime, 57-55, in a season-opening, non-conference game Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.
“It was a great team effort tonight,” said Jefferson head coach Jim Altermatt, who picked up his first win as the Eagles head coach. “We knew Calderon was going to be a tough matchup for us and he was, but the guys played really well together defensively to make it hard for him to score.”
The Eagles’ (1-0) leading scorers on the night were junior guards Braden McGraw and David Neitzel, who both recorded 12 points in the win.
“Braden McGraw had a nice all-around game for us, was very steady and help us defensively pick up the intensity in the second half.” Altermatt said.
“Evan Neitzel was a nice surprise coming off the bench in his first varsity game scoring all 12 of his points in the second half and OT,” Altermatt added.
Senior guard Isaiah Hoffman added nine points for Jefferson, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The long ball was a theme for the Eagles on Tuesday. Of Jefferson’s 17 made field goals, 10 were from beyond the arc.
Calderon — an all-state selection in Division 4 last season — picked up where he left off with his 22-point night. The senior forward made nine field goals, including one 3-pointer, and went 3-6 from the free-throw line.
Senior Cameron Joyner added 18 points in the Panther loss. Joyner scored 12 of his 18 in the first half and ended the game with two made 3-pointers. Palmyra-Eagle (0-1) connected on five shots from beyond the arc.
“Tonight was a great team win having eight guys get in on the scoring,” Altermatt said. “Hats off to Palmyra, they have a really nice team that is going to give their conference a lot of problems.”
