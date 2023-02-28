Jefferson falls to Mayville
MAYVILLE — Senior guard Adison Mittelstadt scored 20 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as seventh-seeded Mayville beat 10th-seeded Jefferson 77-41 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal boys basketball game on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (13-12) raced out to a 50-22 halftime lead. Nathan Anderson scored eight of his 10 before half and Joren Schlender contributed seven of his 11 before the break.

