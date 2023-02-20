Jefferson faces East Troy on Senior Night
Buy Now

JEFFERSON -- Caiden Dessart hit the go-ahead free throw with 1 minute, 6 seconds remaining and East Troy held off Jefferson 67-64 in Rock Valley boys basketball on Monday, spoiling the Eagles' Senior Night.

The Trojans (8-14, 7-10 in conference) led 58-46 with 7:50 left on a 3 by Jon Gulig before the Eagles started chipping away. Finn DeBlare assisted on a 3 by Andrew Altermatt. DeBlare then grabbed a steal and raced the other way for a layin, cutting the margin to 62-58 with 4:30 left.

Load comments