Finn DeBlare
Jefferson sophomore guard Finn DeBlare (23) scores inside during the first half of Tuesday’s nonconference home game versus Marshall.

 Nate Gilbert

JEFFERSON—Junior guard Jaxon Hornby led all scorers with 15 points, sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins added 11 and Marshall was relentless defensively in a 49-34 road nonconference victory over Jefferson’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.

The Eagles (1-2) found themselves in a 28-12 hole at the break. The Cardinals (2-1) created havoc and turnovers in the halfcourt, owned the glass and cruised comfortably down the stretch for the win.

