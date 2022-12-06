JEFFERSON—Junior guard Jaxon Hornby led all scorers with 15 points, sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins added 11 and Marshall was relentless defensively in a 49-34 road nonconference victory over Jefferson’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.
The Eagles (1-2) found themselves in a 28-12 hole at the break. The Cardinals (2-1) created havoc and turnovers in the halfcourt, owned the glass and cruised comfortably down the stretch for the win.
“Marshall took away the middle fairly easily against us,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said.
“Marshall did a nice job of closing the gaps quick. Usually you can get some quick easy passes if they take away the middle. If they take away gaps, that usually opens up the middle. Marshall took away both, which gave us fits. Their physicality off of each ball reversal and each screen made it difficult for us tonight.
“We knew Miggins was going to get his. We tried to keep him in front and not allow him to get hot and gain confidence. We didn’t want him to get in a rhythm and find teammates.”
Junior guard Aidan Kammer led Jefferson with 12 points and junior guard Andrew Altermatt tallied five points.
“We didn’t do very well on getting box outs off their missed shots,” Marshall said. “We were a half second late on our weak side defense. They did a great job of crashing the boards and getting easy looks after a miss.”
