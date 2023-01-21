MOUNT HOREB -- Senior forward Logan Kees scored a career-high 24 points, propelling the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team past Baraboo 64-55 in the Badger Challenge on Saturday in Mount Horeb.
Kees, who scored 16 second-half points, hit three 3-pointers after halftime as Fort built a 58-41 lead. Kees then had to leave the game injured after being undercut on a play and did not return.
The Blackhawks (5-8), who snapped a three-game losing streak, held on despite 10 turnovers in their final 13 possessions, which allowed the Thunderbirds (6-9) to get within 61-55 with 30 seconds remaining. Owen Geiger made all four of his free throws in crunch time and Caleb Enger added a free throw as the Blackhawks prevailed.
"Logan played the game we know he has in him," Fort boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. "He's been stacking good things on top of each other. Today was special to watch.
"Baraboo started guarding Logan small and he scored our first four points of the game inside. Logan also scored off the bounce and hit some 3s. When things got hectic, he took over the point guard role and got us where we needed to be. He was confident, sound and aggressive."
Baraboo's Drew Mistele hit four first-half 3s as the game went into the break knotted up at 23. Fort, which also got 11 points from Geiger and 10 from Lakyn Hintz, took care of the ball more effectively in the early to middle stages of the second half en route to going up 50-38.
"Our defense kept us in it early on," Hintz said. "To Mistele's credit, he hit more 3s in this game than in all the films we watched combined. We made an adjustment in defending him at halftime.
"Will Chapman had a good second half and it was good to see Owen and Lakyn step up the way they did. Jack Opperman did a phenomenal job neutralizing their big guy Ross Liegel (who averages a team-high 14 points but scored just four). Kroix Kucken had big offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.