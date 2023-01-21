Fort tops Baraboo

MOUNT HOREB -- Senior forward Logan Kees scored a career-high 24 points, propelling the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team past Baraboo 64-55 in the Badger Challenge on Saturday in Mount Horeb.

Kees, who scored 16 second-half points, hit three 3-pointers after halftime as Fort built a 58-41 lead. Kees then had to leave the game injured after being undercut on a play and did not return.

