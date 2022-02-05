LAKE MILLS -- Longtime Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin exchanged high-fives with his assistant coaches before entering the postgame handshake line.
There was plenty of things for L-Cat coaches and players alike to be pleased about on Friday.
Freshman guard AJ Bender scored 26 points, junior guard Liam Carrigan added 16 and the Lake Mills boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak in the crosstown rivalry with a 66-55 home Capitol North victory over Lakeside Lutheran.
"Happy for the players, they’ve been pushing hard and deserve it," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said.
The L-Cats (8-11, 2-4 Capitol North) used stifling defense throughout to hold the Warriors (14-4, 4-1) to their lowest score at halftime this season and fourth-lowest total point output. Lake Mills surged ahead 10-2 and staked claim to a 26-15 lead the break.
"We did a really good job defending in the first half," Hickin said. "That’s about as good as you’re going to get defensively.
"Offensively, we were aggressive. We were strong with the ball against their pressure. That’s what you have to do to beat Lakeside with its defense."
In front of a near-capacity crowd, Lakeside, which had a four-game win streak snapped, was waiting for a moment of its own to start turning the tide the other way and send its large assembly of supporters into a frenzy. The time never arrived as the Warriors failed to get closer than within seven points after halftime.
"Lake Mills had no lapses or letdowns tonight," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "I told our kids in the locker room 'there were things we didn't do well, but a lot of it had to do with how they played.' Lake Mills did not have any flinches."
Bender assisted on a Carrigan 3-pointer to open the second half. Sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten, who finished with 12 points, then nailed a shot from beyond the arc to make it 40-28 with 10 minutes, 45 seconds left.
Bender scored five straight points, including an old-fashioned 3-point play, as the lead ballooned to 45-30 with 7:54 left.
The Warriors went on an 8-0 run to get within reach as junior guard Levi Birkholz, who scored 26 points, had a 3-point play in transition to cap the charge.
Carrigan, who hit four 3-pointers, and Lakeside sophomore guard Alex Reinke traded 3s with under four minutes left. In the final three minutes, the L-Cats went 16-for-18 at the line and made their last 13 foul shots to ice it.
"We needed all of them," Hicklin said. "We weren’t getting stops with the way Birkholz had it going.
"Proud of our guys' poise in a pressure-packed atmosphere to hit those shots. It was huge."
Lake Mills is 3-2 in its last five games after a six-game losing streak. A win of this magnitude is one Hicklin hopes will springboard the team to even more success with five regular-season game left.
"Hopefully we'll take away from tonight that we can always lean on defense," Hickin said. "If you take care of the ball and move it, you’ll get good shots. Our guys are figuring it out. They are doing a better job possessing it, and when that happens, we’ll be a tough team. I don’t think anyone really wants to play us right now."
For Lakeside, which had wins streak of 12 consecutive in conference games and four straight overall halted, keeping Bender in check proved difficult. So too did getting into a consistent flow on offense.
"AJ was really good tonight," Jahns said. "We held him to nine in the first half. He was able to get to the rim and got some in transition. In the second half, we locked on and he went in the post. He's multi-talented, can shoot and drive. When we made an adjustment, he moved onto the next thing. Lake Mills makes good use of him within its scheme, and he shot a high percentage tonight.
"Offensively, we were not really clicking and playing with our normal flow or rhythm. Their defense walled up and walled up so that Levi couldn't get to the basket. They glued themselves to Trey (Lauber) so he couldn't get clean looks at the basket.
"When they got offensive rebounds -- even though they didn't get a lot of them -- they scored. We were a step slow to loose balls. We'd get a deflection and wouldn't get a steal. We were fighting all night long and couldn't ever get to a point where we had them looking over their shoulder and our crowd into it."
The Warriors, who won the first meeting 57-51 in overtime on Jan. 7, are a half-game up on Lodi and one game ahead of Columbus in the league standings.
On Tuesday, the L-Cats play at Elkhorn at 7 p.m., while the Warriors travel to face Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies at 7:15 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 66,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 55
Lakeside 15 40 -- 55
Lake Mills 26 40 -- 66
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Lauber 1 2-3 4, Miller 2 1-1 5, Schuetz 3 0-1 6, Reinke 1 0-1 2, Birkholz 8 9-11 26, Schmidt 1 1-4 3, Mlsna 1 0-0 3, Liermann 2 2-3 6. Totals 19 15-24 55.
Lake Mills -- Stenbroten 3 4-6 12, Bender 8 9-9 26, Foster 2 0-0 4, Hagedorn 0 2-2 2, Henderson 2 2-4 6, Carrigan 4 4-4 16. Totals 19 21-25 66.
3-point goals -- LL (Birkholz 1, Mlsna 1) 2; LM (Carrigan 4, Stenbroten 2, Bender 1) 7.
Total fouls -- LL 15, LM 20.
Fouled out -- LL Lauber; LM Stenbroten, Henderson.
