SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- Jake Dunham led all scorers with 26 points as South Milwaukee defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team 59-52 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
"Dunham is a very complete player," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "He's able to shoot the 3, so you have to get out on him. He's also good going to the hole on penetration. They ran ball-screen action where they cleared a side and we didn't handle it well. Whether it was a breakdown on a screen that let him turn the corner or our backside help not rotating, they took a mistake and made us pay for it. It was a constant battle between teams trying to execute and get things done. They got more possessions and kept us at bay."
Junior guard Trey Lauber led the Warriors (5-2) with 16 points and junior guard Levi Birkholz added 15.
Lakeside, which is ranked ninth in the Division 3 Coaches Poll, trailed 29-25 at the break in a game neither side led by more than eight. The Warriors had the edge until eight minutes left in the first half. Late in the game, Lakeside was in a 57-52 hole and got a steal but missed the layup. South Milwaukee (2-2) then hit a pair at the line for the final margin.
"We were right on the cusp but couldn't flip momentum and get the lead and have them chasing us," Jahns said. "We were just not hitting on all cylinders and fighting ourselves throughout. South Milwaukee is a good basketball team.
"How we defended Dunham was the most disappointing part. We knew he was a key component to their team. He had an efficient 26 and every time they needed a score, he got one. I thought we needed to do a better job on him. If we do, things might have been different."
The Warriors host Jefferson on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. in a nonconference game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.