COLUMBUS -- The Cardinals were in must-win mode, attempting to repeat as conference champions.
The Warriors needed a victory to maintain control of their own destiny in the league race.
Nathan Cotter scored 23 points, Aaron Uttech added 15 and Columbus edged visiting Lakeside Lutheran 49-46 in a Capitol North boys basketball game on Friday.
The Warriors, who had a six-game win streak snapped, never led in the second half. Both teams are now two games behind Lake Mills in the conference standings.
Lakeside cut into an eight-point second-half deficit with a 3 by Levi Birkholz, who finished with 17 points, and a jumper by Will Miller to make it 33-30 with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left.
The Warriors' Ethan Schuetz grabbed a steal and launched an outlet pass downcourt to a streaking Birkholz for a score inside. A minute later after a Cardinals turnover, Schuetz, who scored a career-high 17 points, blew by a defender on the perimeter and scored at the basket to make it 39-37 with 4:20 left.
Lakeside tied the game twice -- when Birkholz split three defenders and scored inside and when Trey Lauber attacked off the bounce and made it 41-all on a layin with 2:45 to go -- but surrendered the go-ahead basket to Cotter down low with 1:37 remaining.
After Lakeside (15-2, 4-2 in conference) missed a corner 3, Columbus (11-4, 4-2) broke the press and scored to double its lead. The Warriors then turned it over in the halfcourt and Uttech scored in transition to make it 47-41 with 50 seconds left.
Lakeside missed a contested shot trailing by four with 24 seconds left. Schuetz -- after an offensive rebound tip out -- hit from beyond the arc to make it 49-46 with nine seconds left. Uttech then split a pair at the stripe before Miller's 3 at the buzzer banked off the rim and fell off.
"Columbus' size was certainly a factor and caused us trouble with Anders Liermann -- one of our key big bodies -- sidelined," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Once Columbus gets a lead, they play so much differently. If they have the lead, they can control tempo and it's hard to get them out of it.
"They run their flex offense so well, exploited matchups and got the ball inside. Cotter had a phenomenal night. We also had a poor night offensively. Part of that's their defense and part is we got behind and took shots not necessarily within the flow of the offense.
"Columbus had their backs against the wall in the conference race. When teams play with that kind of passion, it's hard to deal with."
COLUMBUS 49, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 46
Lakeside 23 23 -- 46
Columbus 29 20 -- 49
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Lauber 3 0-1 7, Miller 1 1-2 3, Schuetz 7 0-1 17, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 7 2-4 17. Totals 19 3-8 46.
Columbus -- Uttech 7 1-2 15, Powers 1 0-0 2, Sullivan 1 1-2 4, Cotter 10 2-6 23, Stauffacher 2 1-3 5. Totals 21 5-13 49.
3-point goals -- LL (Schuetz 3, Lauber 1, Birkholz 1) 5; CO (Cotter 1, Sullivan 1) 2.
Total fouls -- LL 14, CO 14.
SATURDAY'S RESULT
RACINE -- Cornell University recruit Jack Fiegen powered New Trier (Ill.) past Lakeside Lutheran 63-59 in the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle at The Prairie School on Saturday night.
"Going into it, there was a little of how are we going to play with these guys?," Jahns said. "We told the guys to go out and play hard and give everything you've got for your program. We played a phenomenal basketball game.
"Our intensity level and execution were very good. Everyone in the gym knew we probably should have won since we outplayed them for a majority of the game. New Trier's coach shook my hand afterward and said 'you were the better team tonight.'"
Fiegen, a senior, scored 15 of his 17 first-half points in the first 11 minutes. Lakeside snatched a 28-24 halftime lead thanks to the first-half scoring of Levi Birkholz (12 points) and Trey Lauber (11 points with three made 3s).
Lauber nailed an early 3 in the second half to give the Warriors a 33-26 edge.
Fiegen then propelled the Trevians, who have a school enrollment over 4,000 in Chicago's North Shore area, to a 38-37 lead.
At the midway point of the second half, Birkholz, who will play next season at The Citadel, converted a difficult bank finish off a drive and buried a 3 to give Lakeside a 45-38 lead.
Birkholz's old-fashioned 3-point play staked the Warriors (15-3) to a 57-53 edge with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left. With 1:07 remaining and Lakeside ahead by one, Birkholz's rim-rocking two-handed dunk was wiped away due to a charge call.
Logan Feller hit the go-ahead shot -- 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining to make it 61-59 -- for the Trevians (25-4), who grabbed a defensive rebound after Birkholz's pullup jumper rimmed off and went on to convert a pair of free throws for the final margin.
"If the block-charge call goes the other way, we're talking about a victory," Jahns said. "We went toe to toe and shot for shot with one of the top teams in Illinois' 4A division, which is their biggest schools. New Trier could make it to the Illinois State Championships.
"I'm very proud of our guys for responding to the loss on Friday and getting up off the mat the next day and playing better. Hopefully Saturday is a vision of who we can be and where we can go.
"Our guys certainly ascended to the competitive level. I'm not sure our kids thought we had much of a chance going into the game. It was a real growth game from a confidence standpoint for us. We'll work to play at that level all the time."
Birkholz finished with 28 points and Lauber added 21 for Lakeside, which hosts Marshall on Tuesday.
NEW TRIER 63, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59
New Trier 24 39 -- 63
Lakeside 28 31 -- 59
New Trier (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Smith 1 2-2 5, Kanellos 2 0-0 4, Van Gorp 1 0-0 2, Feller 2 5-6 10, Fiegen 12 6-7 36, Brown 1 1-2 4, Cummings 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 14-17 63.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Lauber 8 0-0 21, Miller 1 0-0 2, Yahnke 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 1 1-3 3, Birkholz 10 6-7 28, Mlsna 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 9-12 59.
3-point goals -- NT (Fiegen 6, Feller 1, Brown 1, Smith 1) 9; LL (Lauber 5, Birkholz 2, Yahnke 1) 8.
Total fouls -- NT 17, LL 12.
