LODI – Overtime seemed inevitable.
A second extra session proved necessary, too, in deciding Thursday’s Capitol North Conference boys’ basketball showdown between Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran.
The Blue Devils made sure there wasn’t a third, outscoring the Warriors 13-8 in the second overtime to pull out a 76-71 win at home.
“It was just two teams getting after it,” said Todd Jahns, head coach of Lakeside Lutheran. “They made a couple of extra plays. Now, it’s Lodi, us and Columbus all bunched together.”
The Blue Devils improved to 5-2 in Capitol North play, while the Warriors dropped to 4-2 in conference play and 15-4 overall. Lodi is now 13-7 overall.
It’s a three-team race for the top spot in the Capitol North.
Lakeside Lutheran had a chance to win it in regulation, but junior guard Levi Birkholz’s jumper missed the mark.
Tied at 61-61 heading in overtime, the two teams traded baskets. A big block by junior forward Trey Lauber on the baseline helped the Warriors force the game into double overtime.
That’s when Owen Wendt went to work, first tossing in a reverse layup with 2:37 to go and then racing for a layup after a Lakeside turnover to make it 69-64.
Lodi's Brady Ring fouled out moments later, giving the Warriors a bit of hope.
However, a long pass caught by Jaylen Montgomery on the fly resulted in a 3-point play with 1:12 left that sealed the win for Lodi.
Jahns tipped his hat to the Blue Devils.
“You have to give credit where credit is due,” said Jahns. “The difference is, when you go that long, is just a couple of things. The kids kept fighting.”
Lodi led most the way, pushing out to a 28-17 advantage after Wendt scored off a fast break with 3:23 remaining in the first half. It was the biggest lead of the game for either team.
The Warriors, however, closed the half on a 9-2 run, turning turnovers into easy baskets. Junior forward Ethan Schuetz converted off a layup off a nice bounce pass with 13 seconds before intermission to make it 30-26.
At the 12:25 mark of the second half, Lakeside Lutheran, which won the first matchup 60-56 on Dec. 17, finally wrestled the lead away from Lodi, as Birkholz cleaned up a miss with an offensive putback. It was 39-37 at that point. About five minutes later, Birkholz, who led Lakeside Lutheran in scoring with 20 points, swooped in for a massive dunk to knot the game at 46-46.
Undeterred, Lodi reeled off the next five points to go back on top.
Lauber was met by a Blue Devils’ trap on the baseline with 1:14 to play, but he was fouled and knocked down a pair of free throws to even the score at 61-61. Both teams had opportunities to score to take the lead, but neither made good on them.
It was Lodi, though, that came up with the big plays when it mattered.
“It was just that our defense was steady, and we took care of the ball and got layups,” said Ben Leistico, head coach of the Blue Devils, explaining how his team got the better of Lakeside in the second OT session. “Todd has a really good team over there, and we got leads and they kept coming back on us.”
Schuetz scored 14 points, junior guard Will Miller had 13 while Lauber and senior guard Jameson Schmidt chipped in 10 each for the Warriors.
Wendt paced Lodi in scoring with 21 points, while Montgomery added 14.
The Warriors host Luther Prep on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LODI 76,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 71 (2 OT)
Lakeside 26 35 2 8 -- 71
Lodi 30 31 2 13 -- 76
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Lauber 3 2-5 10, Miller 5 2-4 13, Schuetz 3 8-10 14, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 9 2-7 20, Schmidt 4 0-0 10, Liermann 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 14-26 71.
Lodi -- Wendt 9 3-4 21, Fleischman 1 0-0 2, Montgomery 5 2-2 14, Ring 4 0-0 9, Clark 3 0-0 7, Lincoln 2 0-1 5, Meitzner 2 2-2 7, Alsaker 4 3-4 11. Totals 30 10-13 76.
3-point goals -- LL (Lauber 2, Schmidt 2, Miller 1) 5; LO (Montgomery 2, Ring 1, Lincoln 1, Wendt 1, Meitzner 1, Clark 1) 7.
Fouled out -- LO Ring, Clark.
