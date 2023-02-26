LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team used a big second half to down Poynette on Senior Day Saturday, earning a 74-52 victory and a share of the Capitol North title in the process.
The Warriors' win coupled with Lake Mills' loss to Columbus on Saturday led to a three-way share for the conference championship between the aforementioned three sides. It's Lakeside's second league title in three seasons.
The Warriors also matched the 2010-11 team for most regular-season victories with 21.
Senior guard Levi Birkholz (12 points) and junior forward Kooper Mlsna (11) scored in double figures for Lakeside (21-3, 8-2 in conference), which closed the regular season on a six-game win streak. Birkholz, who has scored 1,721 career points, was also recognized for breaking the school's career scoring record earlier this season.
"Levi is a team-first guy," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "He involves his teammates and is not just looking for his points. He's gotten those points as part of the team for four years."
Aiden Klosky made five 3-pointers, scoring 21 points for the Pumas (11-13, 4-6), who led 34-33 with 14 minutes left in the game.
"There was an extended period where we weren't making shots or getting stops," Jahns said. "We called a timeout after they hit a 3 to settle in and then had a nice 12-2 run that got us back on top. We wore them down a little bit and it got to a point where their will to fight left them."
Lakeside had seven guys score seven points or more, including senior guard Alex Reinke who scored all eight of his points after half.
"Poynette was locked into Levi and wasn't going to let him get to the rim," Jahns said. "Our team had to find different ways to score. The guy guarding Alex was doubling to guard Levi, so Alex backcut to the basket for scores. Alex also guarded their second-leading scorer in Brett Hackbart, who averages 16 points, and held him to eight."
The second-seeded Warriors host seventh-seeded Mayville or 10th-seeded Jefferson in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.