Lakeside boys beat Poynette

LAKE MILLS -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team used a big second half to down Poynette on Senior Day Saturday, earning a 74-52 victory and a share of the Capitol North title in the process.

The Warriors' win coupled with Lake Mills' loss to Columbus on Saturday led to a three-way share for the conference championship between the aforementioned three sides. It's Lakeside's second league title in three seasons.

