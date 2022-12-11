LAKE MILLS -- Senior guard Jay Jahnke swished in a high-arcing 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Warriors the lead.

The shot changed the complexion of the game as Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team used an 11-2 spurt bridging the two halves en route to dispatching visiting Edgewood 62-48 in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon. 

