BEAVER DAM -- Sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz nailed the go-ahead shot -- a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left -- and scored all of his career-high 18 points from beyond the arc, propelling Fort Atkinson past host Beaver Dam 50-46 in Badger East boys basketball on Friday.
The Golden Beavers scored four points on one possession to grab a late -- and brief -- lead. Beaver Dam's JT Kaul hit the first and missed the second of a bonus free throw situation. Jack Jens grabbed the offensive board and kicked to Parker Stobbe in the left corner for a lead-changing 3, giving the Golden Beavers a 45-44 edge with 40 seconds left.
Fort calmly inbounded the ball and junior guard Will Chapman attacked briefly off the bounce before feeding a spotted up Hintz on the right wing.
"We were just trying to play downhill," Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said of the game-altering possession. "They were trying to pressure us. We wanted to play downhill until we didn't have to. Lakyn didn't hesitate on the go-ahead 3. He's been shooting like that a lot in practice lately. For him to have a night like that to justify what goes on in practice is important."
Stobbe -- after a pump fake -- missed a quality look at a 3 on the other end. Senior forward Jack Opperman grabbed the rebound, got fouled and went 1 of 2 at the stripe for the Blackhawks (7-9, 3-7 in conference).
Beaver Dam inbounded with 4.8 seconds left and Fort senior forward Kroix Kucken fouled to prevent a 3 from getting airborne. The Golden Beavers hit the first attempt before intentionally missing the second. Kucken grabbed the board and went 2 of 2 at the line for the final margin.
"I thought we handled a ton of situations at the end of the game well," Coach Hintz said. "We battled through some loose ball calls we can't control. That last play with Will playing downhill is what we've been working on with the silver action.
"Happy for our seniors. Jack had stellar defense inside and a big free throw. Eli Cosson kept us in it early and his back cuts loosened up Beaver Dam. We got a solid game by Owen Geiger as well in his first start at point. Thought he did good things early with how they were switching. He took advantage of that.
"What I'm most proud of is after Beaver Dam got the offensive rebound and a 3, there was no panic. Earlier in the season and as recently as a few weeks ago, we may have followed their big shot with an instant mistake."
Beaver Dam (9-9, 4-6) used an 11-2 spurt to wipe away their halftime deficit and make it 24-all.
Fort then used an 11-2 push of its own, which included a layup by sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey, a 3 from Hintz and a 3-point play by Cosson after a deep outlet pass against the press break, to make it 38-29.
Hintz made four second-half 3s and Kucken scored a career-high 12 points.
"I'm happy for Kroix," Coach Hintz said. "He's been playing so well shutting people down defensively. For him to have success on offense is nice to see. He used backdoor cuts to get free and grabbed offensive rebounds. His two free throws were huge late in the game."
Fort plays Hortonville at Oshkosh Arena (formerly Menominee Nation Arena) today at 3 p.m.
