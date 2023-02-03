Fort tops Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM -- Sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz nailed the go-ahead shot -- a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left -- and scored all of his career-high 18 points from beyond the arc, propelling Fort Atkinson past host Beaver Dam 50-46 in Badger East boys basketball on Friday.

The Golden Beavers scored four points on one possession to grab a late -- and brief -- lead. Beaver Dam's JT Kaul hit the first and missed the second of a bonus free throw situation. Jack Jens grabbed the offensive board and kicked to Parker Stobbe in the left corner for a lead-changing 3, giving the Golden Beavers a 45-44 edge with 40 seconds left.

