LAKE MILLS — Junior guard Trey Lauber scored a career-high 28 points and the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team edged Milwaukee Bradley Tech 73-72 in a nonconference game at LLHS on Wednesday afternoon.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz added 26 points, including 18 in the second half, for the Warriors (7-2).
Lakeside led most of the way in a game neither side was ahead by more than eight. The Warriors got down 48-44 in the middle stages of the second period before calling a timeout and reeling off eight straight points to take the lead for good. Lakeside shot 22-for-32 at the line and Birkholz (4-for-5), Lauber (3-for-3) and senior guard Will Miller (1-for-2) connected in the final minutes to preserve the victory. In the double bonus, Miller missed the first and hit the second to make it 73-69 Warriors. Bradley Tech (5-4) then knocked down a 3 at the buzzer.
“We talked before the game about playing Lakeside basketball,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We told the guys it boils down to valuing the basketball and being deliberate in the halfcourt offense. We needed to take good shots in the halfcourt, defend the paint, force them into perimeter jumpers and deal with their fullcourt pressure. We did all those things well and as a result got a win against a good basketball team.”
Lauber scored 21 points after halftime and Miller contributed four points, taking three charges. Junior point guard Jay Yahnke added six points and had just one turnover. Birkholz helped the team get over the hump with key buckets in the final seven minutes.
“Trey and Levi’s points were a result of good, patient offense and not forcing things,” Jahns said. “We were able to create gaps Levi exploited to get to the rim. Trey had great balance with four 3s and got to the rim. Their defense pressured out and that created driving lanes off ball reversals.
“Trey was the recipient of nice kickout passes. We had key buckets by different guys at different times. It was a team win today with how our guys managed the game. That’s a credit to all our guys.”
The Warriors, despite having far less height, held a 32-26 edge on the glass and turned it over only seven times.
Learic Davis led Bradley Tech with 20 points and Montrevion Roby added 12.
The Warriors play at Cambridge for a nonconference game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 73,
MILW. BRADLEY TECH 72
Bradley Tech 31 41 — 72
Lakeside Lutheran 32 41 — 73
Milwaukee Bradley Tech (fg ft-ftm pts) — Roby 5 1-2 12, Davis 7 5-5 20, Fenner 2 0-0 6, Norwood 2 0-0 6, Robinson 1 4-4 6, James 4 0-0 8, Hughes 2 0-0 5, Porter 4 1-1 9. Totals 27 11-12 72.
Lakeside Lutheran — Lauber 8 8-10 28, Miller 1 2-5 4, Yahnke 2 1-2 6, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 8 10-13 26, Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 22-32 73.
Three-point goals — BT (Fenner 2, Norwood 2, Roby 1, Davis 1, Hughes 1) 7; LL (Lauber 4, Yahnke 1) 5.
Total fouls — BT 20, LL 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.