MONROE — Senior point guard Carson Leuzinger led all scorers with 28 points as Monroe defeated the visiting Fort Atkinson boys basketball team 67-60 in a Badger Conference game on Thursday.
Leuzinger scored 20 points after halftime, when the Cheesemakers outscored the Blackhawks 49-42 to remain unbeaten in league games.
“Leuzinger made us pay when we were late to help,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “He hit pull-up 15-foot jumpers when we were late to help to the gap. He was able to raise up off ball-screen action and jab and go stuff. Tucker Markham hadn’t scored much this season and he hit a few big shots for them during their runs.”
Senior guard Carson Baker scored 14 of his team-high 16 in the second half for Fort (2-4, 1-3 Badger). Junior forward Logan Kees added 15 points and senior guard Scott Buchta and junior wing Kroix Kucken contributed 11 points apiece.
Hintz lamented the team’s lack of aggressiveness.
“We weren’t the aggressors in the last three quarters of the game,” Hintz said. “We got some guys in foul trouble which hurt us a bit. We didn’t dictate how we wanted the game to be played. That’s really the difference is we weren’t aggressive.
“We played passive in the second half until three minutes to go. We had opportunities at the rim all night and just waited until too late to take them. We played on our heels the entire second half.”
Senior forward J.T. Seagreaves finished with 12 points for Monroe (5-1, 4-0) and Markham had 10 points, including two 3-pointers.
The Blackhawks host Wilmot Union in a nonconference game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
