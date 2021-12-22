MARSHALL — Craig Ward and Michael Lutz scored 16 points apiece to pace Marshall in a 74-33 nonconference win over the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team on Wednesday.
“Marshall is efficient on offense and moves the ball well,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “They didn’t make many mistakes and if they did it was a simple one and they got right back into their offense They got good looks and that makes it easy to set up their press. Their 2-2-1 press is physical. We were able to break it a couple times, but then they’d force us into tough or quick shots, and we’d have to use more energy on defense.”
The Eagles (0-7) trailed 44-13 at the break and senior forward Aiden Devine scored a team-high 12 points.
“We were able to make adjustments at halftime with our bigs slipping off the ball screen and guards were hitting them with the right pass on either a lob or a pocket pass,” Marshall said. “The guards avoided the double team off that ball screen. We got to the free throw line not as many times as we wanted but shot a decent percentage when we did get there.”
Jefferson play at Lake Mills Monday at 3 p.m.
MARSHALL 74, JEFFERSON 33
Jefferson 13 20 — 33
Marshall 44 30 — 74
Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Kammer 1 1-4 3, McGraw 0 2-2 2, Neitzel 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 0-0 5, E. Phillips 2 2-2 6, Devine 6 0-0 12, Butina 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 5-8 33.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.