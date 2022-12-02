LAKE MILLS -- Sophomore wing Matt Buckman poured in a career-high 30 points, spring boarding Cambridge to a 53-50 victory over host Lake Mills in a nonconference game on Friday.
Buckman, who stands 6-foot-4, had eight of his nine field goals before halftime, scoring 23 points, as the Blue Jays pushed ahead 34-20 at the break.
The L-Cats, who were led by sophomore guard AJ Bender's 22 points, made things interesting late. Lake Mills cut the deficit to one point on several occasions. The Blue Jays (3-1) hit a pair of late free throws before a potentially tying 3-pointer from Bender came up empty for the final margin.
"Cambridge mixes up ways to get Buckman involved," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "He'll get post touches, is good off the dribble and uses his body to knock defenders off balance. I was impressed with his game. He's going to be a good player for a long time in Cambridge."
Freshman guard Brady Benish scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc for the L-Cats (1-2), sophomore guard Ryan Horkan added eight points and Bender tallied 17 after the break.
"The second half was a step forward for us," Hicklin said. "We're playing a ton of young guys right now trying to figure out varsity basketball. Some of the mistakes we've been making we cleaned up in the second half and we competed more intensely. You could see the difference in our defense from the first half to the second.
"Every day we have to get a little better. We have to have a long view with so many sophomores playing and also a freshman getting minutes. There's going to be bumps in the road and also days where we will knock some people off. I think we'll be better once we get into our conference season and into February, which was similar to last year."
The L-Cats travel to face Sauk Prairie on Tuesday, while the Blue Jays face Jefferson on the road on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m.
