Milton used a late tie breaking 8-0 run to snatch momentum and defeated host Fort Atkinson 51-46 in a Badger East boys basketball game on Thursday.
The Blackhawks, who had a three-game win streak snapped, went 4 of 11 at the free throw line and found themselves locked in a 35-all tie after a layup by senior guard Eli Cosson, who led all scorers with 16 points, with four minutes left.
Milton scored the next eight points—capped by a pair of free throws by junior guard Ayden Goll to lead 43-35 with 1 minute, 40 seconds left.
Fort crept within three in the final 30 seconds on a layup by sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey before the Red Hawks (7-5, 4-2 in conference) hit three free throws to salt it away for the final margin.
Fort sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz hit a pair of 3s in a short span in the first half as the sides traded the lead before halftime. Milton ultimately took a 25-23 lead to the break after Laine Twist was fouled underneath at the buzzer and hit a pair of free throws.
Blackhawk senior forward Kroix Kucken’s 3-point play midway through the second period gave the hosts a 3-point edge. Milton’s Brogan McIntyre, who tallied a team-high 14 points, buried a 3 a minute later to knot it up at 33-all.
“The game came down to not being fundamentally sound when we attacked the rim in the first half,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “We tried to force some things instead of jump stopping. And then nobody stepped up to rebound when Jack Opperman got in foul trouble, giving Milton second-chance opportunities.
“You’re going to have a hard time winning in this conference when you give up eight to 10 second-chance points, don’t make the extra pass to teammates and on top of it go 4 of 11 at the free throw line. We are building as a team, but our fundamentals are what we’ve been relying on. You’ve got to stick to your fundamentals and make free throws.”
Fort (4-6, 1-5), which also got eight points apiece from Hintz and junior guard Will Chapman, hosts Stoughton on Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.