OREGON—Senior forward Jack Rulseh scored a game-high 11 points and Oregon fended off the visiting Fort Atkinson boys basketball team 52-43 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.The Panthers (4-2) led 26-22 at the break and took nearly twice as many free throws as the Blackhawks (1-4).Fort got nine points apiece by Eli Cosson and Logan Kees. Lakyn Hintz added eight points, hitting two of the team's three 3-point shots.Fort hosts Monroe on Parents Day Saturday at 12:30 p.m.OREGON 52, FORT ATKINSON 43Oregon 26 26—52Fort 22 21—43Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm pts)—Cosson 3 3-5 9, Geiger 1 0-0 2, Kucken 1 2-2 5, Hintz 3 0-0 8, Opperman 3 0-0 6, Kammer 2 0-0 4, Kees 3 3-4 9. Totals 16 8-11 43.Oregon—Bush 0 2-2 2, McCorkle 3 1-3 9, Miles 2 1-2 5, Diaz 1 2-3 5, Malcook 1 0-0 2, Karvala 1 0-0 2, Schoenecker 3 1-2 7, Rulseh 3 5-6 11, Hermsdorf 4 1-2 9. Totals 18 13-20 52.3-point goals—FA (Hintz 2, Kucken 1) 3; O (McCorkle 2, Diaz 1).Total fouls—FA 16, O 12.
