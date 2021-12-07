For the third time in four games, the Blackhawks were in a tight, back-and-forth game down the stretch.
As was the case in the previous two, this one didn’t go Fort’s way.
Oregon senior guard Deaken Bush hit the game-winning layup off an inbounds play with just under 10 seconds remaining in a 53-52 Badger Conference victory over the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team at PremierBank Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Fort junior forward Logan Kees hit a 3-pointer to cut the Panther lead to one late in the game. The Blackhawks (1-3, 1-2 Badger) then got a stop and senior guard Cade Cosson gave the team a 52-51 edge with 22 seconds remaining on a layin off an inbounds pass.
Oregon (4-1, 2-1) called timeout with 11 seconds remaining after grabbing an offensive rebound. On an inbounds play from under the basket, Bush connected on the layup for the win after some miscommunication by the Blackhawks on defense. Fort senior guard Carson Baker missed a 20-foot 3-point shot off to the left as time expired.
“Oregon had two or three kids who hit 3s they traditional don’t,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “They got eight to 10 points in transition because we didn’t hustle back to protect the rim. The whole night, we were out of sorts offensively. Everyone looked indecisive.”
The Blackhawks rallied from a nearly 10-point second-half deficit. Kees scored a team-high 13 points, Cosson had 12, Baker and senior guard Scott Buchta had nine apiece and junior guard Nate Hartwig added six points while defending Bush, who came in averaging 28 points per game but scored only 13, for long stretches.
“The biggest positive for us is Nate Hartwig and the way he defended Bush after he got us on some backdoor stuff early,” Hintz said. “Nate gave us a chance to stay in the game. We just found a way to keep fighting. We don’t quit and are always giving ourselves a chance. At the end of games, we have to tighten up our focus. Hopefully these early-season losses make us realize that. This is another opportunity to learn from an end-of-game situation.”
The Blackhawks host Lake Mills on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
OREGON 53,
FORT ATKINSON 52
Oregon 22 31 — 53
Fort Atkinson 19 33 — 52
Oregon (fg ft-ftm pts) — Panzer 4 0-1 8, Kessemich 2 0-0 6, Bush 5 2-4 13, Miles 1 0-0 3, Schoenecker 2 2-5 6, Rulsch 6 0-0 12, Brockman 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 4-10 53.
Fort Atkinson — Baker 3 2-2 9, Buchta 3 1-2 9, Kucken 0 1-2 1, Hartwig 2 0-0 6, C. Cosson 5 0-0 12, Kloster 1 0-0 2, Kees 6 0-0 13. Totals 20 4-6 52.
Three-point goals — O (Kessemich 2, Bush 1, Miles 1, Brockman 1) 5; FA (Hartwig 2, C. Cosson 2, Buchta 2, Kees 1, Baker 1) 8.
Total fouls — O 11, FA 14.
