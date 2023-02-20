Palmyra-Eagle junior small forward Noah Taylor dishes to a teammate after driving middle during the first half of Monday's nonconference home game versus Milwaukee Juneau. The Panthers won 68-57 and Taylor scored eight points.
Palmyra-Eagle sophomore center Devin Patrick shoots down low during the first half of Monday's nonconference home game versus Milwaukee Juneau. The Panthers won 68-57 and Patrick scored eight of his 11 points before the half.
PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team extended its win streak to six games with a 68-57 victory over visiting Milwaukee Juneau in nonconference action on Senior Night Monday.
The Panthers (13-10) trailed 29-26 at halftime before stepping on the gas pedal in the second period.
Isaac Perez scored 23 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, including five 3-pointers, Ayden Lawson added 12 while Devin Patrick scored eight of his 11 in the first half for Palmyra-Eagle, which shot 89 percent (16 of 18) at the free throw line to seal the deal. Noah Taylor added eight points.
"Sloan Schneider and Noah Taylor got the job done defensively, holding down their two double-digit scorers," Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball coach Brandon Wilde said. "It was a solid win on Senior Night for AJ Plotz, Dalton Moyer and Blake Isaacsen."
The Panthers play at Williams Bay to conclude the regular season on Thursday.
