The Blackhawks have developed a penchant for putting themselves in position to win games.
The team has not yet mastered the art of closing out a tight game late, and that reared its ugly head again on Saturday.
Wilmot Union hit 15 3-point shots and held off the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team 66-64 in a nonconference game at PremierBank Gymnasium at FAHS.
Fort used a 10-0 run over 2 minutes, 57 seconds to tie it at 64 on a layup down low by senior forward Drew Evans, who scored 15 points, including 13 after halftime, in his season debut, with 35 seconds remaining.
Wilmot junior wing Anthony Corona missed a 3 from the top with 12 seconds remaining. Fort (2-5) grabbed the board and started the break with a pass to junior forward Logan Kees, who had a head of steam in transition but then missed a contested shot at the rim. Evans was called for over the back on the rebound attempt and fouled out with 6.3 seconds left, sending sophomore wing Kade Frisby to the line. Frisby missed the first and hit the second to make it 65-64.
After the sides traded timeouts, Fort senior guard Scott Buchta fed the post with a bounce pass that Kees couldn’t field cleanly before it caromed out of bounds. Wilmot (1-6) inbounded with 1.1 seconds left and got fouled in the corner with 0.4 seconds remaining. Senior guard Will Kunz split a pair at the line. A home run pass at the end from Blackhawk junior forward Drew Kloster to junior wing Kroix Kucken was caught but time expired before the errant shot attempt went off.
The Panthers hit eight first-half 3s and led by as many as 12 before the Blackhawks cut it to 35-30 at the break.
Kucken converted an old-fashioned 3-point play to open the second. Fort senior guard Carson Baker, who hit four 3s and scored 15 points, hit a shot from beyond the arc before assisting on a transition score by Evans to knot it at 40. Fort then led 49-48 with 9:10 left after a score in the paint by Evans and a layup by junior guard Eli Cosson, who scored 12 points, off an offensive rebound.
Out of a timeout, Corona, who had a game-high 20 points and hit five 3s, buried a 3-pointer and Irslinger followed with another shot from deep on the next trip, upping the lead to 54-49. Panther junior wing Cooper Zimmerman hit a 3 after a Blackhawk turnover to make it 64-54 with 4:45 left.
Fort had the game’s next run, countering with 10 straight points including a 3 by Buchta, assisted on by Baker, two free throws by Evans and a baseline floater by senior wing Cade Cosson to make it 64-62 with 1:33 left. Wilmot missed the front end of the bonus before Evans’ game-tying layup.
Fort’s five losses are by a combined 13 points, including four by two or fewer points.
The Blackhawks host Monona Grove in a conference game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
WILMOT UNION 66,
FORT ATKINSON 64
Wilmot 35 31 — 66
Fort Atkinson 30 34 — 64
Wilmot Union (fg ft-ftm pts) — Ticha 2 0-0 4, Frisby 3 1-2 9, Christiansen 4 4-4 15, Kunz 0 1-2 1, Irslinger 3 0-2 9, Corona 6 3-5 20, Zimmerman 3 0-0 8. Totals 21 9-15 66.
Fort Atkinson — Baker 5 1-2 15, E. Cosson 5 2-3 12, Buchta 2 1-2 7, Kucken 2 1-1 5, Hartwig 1 0-0 2, C. Cosson 1 0-0 2, Evans 6 3-4 15, Kees 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 8-12 64.
Three-point goals — WU (Corona 5, Irslinger 3, Christiansen 3, Frisby 2, Zimmerman 2) 15; FA (Baker 4, Buchta 2) 6.
Total fouls — WU 15, FA 14.
Fouled out — FA Evans.
