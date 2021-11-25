Fort Atkinson
Last season’s recap: The Blackhawks went 9-6 and fell to Janesville Parker 73-70 in overtime in the regional semifinals.
Coach’s resume: Mike Hintz enters his 13th season with the Blackhawks. Hintz has helped Fort Atkinson to a 100-177 record in his first 12 seasons.
Top returners: Fort returns its top three leading scorers from last season in senior forward Drew Evans (12.4 ppg), senior guard Carson Baker (11.7 ppg) and senior guard Cade Cosson (7.1 ppg). Junior forward Logan Kees (6.2 ppg) and senior guard Scott Buchta (4.4 ppg) are also back.
Departing players: Greyson Wixom, who was fourth on the team in scoring at 6.6 points a game, graduated.
Season thoughts: Fort has the pieces in place to compete for a Badger East Conference crown and a group capable of playing into the second week of the postseason.
Jefferson
Last season’s recap: Jefferson went 3-22 last year, falling to Whitewater in the regional quarterfinals.
Coach’s resume: Jacob Marshall, who is the program’s third head coach in as many seasons, enters year one. Marshall has previous coaching experience at Waunakee and Hillsboro.
Top returners: Senior guard Braden McGraw was second on the team in scoring at 11.4 points per game a season ago. Seniors Joel Martin (5.7 ppg), David Neitzel (5.1 ppg) and Aiden Devine (4.8 ppg) also return on what figures to be an upperclassmen-laden team.
Departing players: Haygen Miller, who scored a team-leading 11.4 points per game, graduated.
Season thoughts: It may take the Eagles a few games to get acclimated to Marshall’s coaching style, but when they do the team should be competitive in league games as the Rock Valley returns to its traditional 18-game slate this year.
Cambridge
Last season’s recap: Cambridge went 8-12 overall, falling to Brodhead in the regional quarterfinals. The Blue Jays went 3-7 in Capitol South play, placing fifth.
Coach’s resume: Mike Jeffery is 24-44 through three seasons with Cambridge.
Top returners: Cambridge brings back a good amount of returning players including senior guard Trey Colts, who averaged 11.9 points and three assists per game a season ago and was named honorable mention all-conference. Senior forward Max Heth brings 10.8 ppg to the lineup, along with shooting .354% from three. Senior guard Aiden Schroeder scored six points per game and rebounded 54 shots.
Departing players: The biggest question mark facing Cambridge is who will replace the production of Jack Nikolay. Nikolay averaged 19.7 points per game last season, leading the team in field goals, three pointers and free throws made. Nikolay was the team’s leading rebounder with 114 boards and led the defense with 30 steals.
Season outlook: As the Blue Jays look to compete for the Capitol South Conference title, Cambridge will have to knock off New Glarus, which has won the title the past five seasons, splitting with Marshall last season.
Lakeside Lutheran
Last season’s recap: The Warriors went 19-5 overall, posting an 8-0 mark in league games en route to winning the Capitol North title. Lakeside fell to Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academies in the regional final.
Coach’s resume: Todd Jahns enters his third season with the Warriors.
Top returners: Junior forward Levi Birkholz, who averaged 19.4 points a game last year, is back. Junior forward Trey Lauber (8 ppg) and senior forward Kyle Main (3.2 ppg) return also.
Departing players: Lakeside graduated second-leading scorer John O’Donnell (8.7 ppg) and starting point guard Gabe Uttech (7.9 ppg) along with athletic wings Ian Olszewski (6.9 ppg) and Seth Veers (4.6 ppg).
Season outlook: The Warriors, providing Birkholz is fully healthy after an injury during football season, are more than capable of winning the league again and winning multiple postseason games.
Lake Mills
Last season’s recap: The L-Cats had a banner season, advancing to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament after knocking off Monroe on the road in the sectional finals on a last-second buzzer beat. The team then fell to eventual state champion Pewaukee, 65-51, in the state semis at the La Crosse Center. Lake Mills finished with a 23-6 record.
Coach’s resume: Steve Hicklin is 177-49 with the L-Cats entering his 10th season as the head coach.
Top returners: Senior Ethan Foster is the team’s lone returning starter and averaged 4.6 points per game a year ago.
“He is a very good shooter who has a great feel for how to move in our motion offense,” Hicklin said. “He has experience in big games as a starter last season.”
Juniors Liam Carrigan and JP Rguig, sophomore Matt Stenbroten and freshman AJ Bender figure to log heavy minutes, and along with Foster, become the faces of the program this year.
Departing players: The L-Cats lost seven seniors, including starters Charlie Bender (18.8 ppg), Adam Moen (14.2 ppg), Drew Stoddard (14.6 ppg) and Jaxson Retrum (8.6 ppg). This quartet was the backbone of the program for several seasons.
Season thoughts: “We will be an extremely young team, relying on only one senior in the rotation,” Hicklin said. “We expect to get better as the season progresses and hope to be playing our best by the time conference play rolls around in January and February.”
Conference race: Lakeside Lutheran won the league a season ago. The Warriors, L-Cats, Columbus and Lodi all figure to vie for the league crown this season.
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: The Whippets went 8-12 overall and fell to eventual state qualifier Lake Mills in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinals.
Coach’s resume: Dan Gnatzig enters his 14th season at Whitewater.
Top returners: Sam Brown scored four points a game and is one of seven seniors on the team’s initial roster.
Departing players: The Whippets graduated their top three leading scorers from last year in Jake Martin (18.1 ppg), Carter Brown (11.9 ppg) and Peter Zimdars (5.6 ppg).
Palmyra-Eagle
Last season’s recap: The Panthers went 5-15 and fell to Living Word Lutheran in the regional quarterfinals.
Coach’s resume: Brandon Wilde, 20, takes over as head coach after serving as JV coach a season ago.
Top returners: Wilde envisions P-E having an eight-player rotation of seniors Brady Koopman and Dalton Metzdorf, juniors Dalton Moyer and AJ Plotz and sophomores Sloan Schneider, Ayden Lawson, Noah Taylor and Isaac Perez will log most of the minutes.
“Koopman will be our big inside,” Wilde said. “He is a solid 6-foot-4 post player who brings physicality and athleticism. Lawson will be our true pass-first point guard. He has a great feel for the game and is a great ball handler.
“Perez will be our three point shooter. He has been shooting it at a great clip and can be a catch and shoot guy or shoot off the dribble. Taylor will be our lock down defender. He has great anticipation and long arms, he can also guard multiple positions.”
Departing players: The Panthers graduated 10 players, including Aiden Calderon (22.1 ppg), Cameron Joyner (14.4 ppg) and Ryan Carpenter (10.1 ppg).
Season outlook: “I am very optimistic about the season ahead,” Wilde said. “I truly believe that we outworked every team this offseason and put ourselves right where we want to be. Our team may be young and inexperienced, but I feel that our depth, versatility, and our ability to defend will give us opportunities to win a good amount of games this winter.”
Conference race: “I see us having a chance to compete for the conference title again this year, after having a down year last season after coming off of three consecutive conference titles,” Wilde said. “Deerfield will be the conference favorite as they return everybody, and both Williams Bay and Parkview lost their primary players.”
Johnson Creek
Last season’s recap: Johnson Creek went 7-16 overall last year, including an 0-5 mark in the Trailways South. The Bluejays fell to Dodgeland in the regional quarterfinals.
Coach’s resume: Head coach Ryan Lind will be in his fifth season, collecting a 32-70 record through four seasons. Lind also has had coaching experience at Frederic, where he won 107 games.
Top returners: Senior point guard Levi Berres, who is 5-foot-9, will be the team’s starting point guard for the second year in a row and is a captain this year. Levi is a phenomenal leader, a great ball handler, passer, and shooter. He has all the tools to have a breakout year this year, according to Lind.
Wing/forward Logan Sullivan, a 6-3 senior, started lots of games the last two seasons and looks to also have a breakout year this year. He is long and athletic and can score in a variety of ways, per Lind. He averaged a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds as a junior and is a captain this year.
Guard/wing Austin Anton-Pernat, a 5-11 senior, started nearly every game last year and is a great on-ball defender, and he can score in a variety of ways, according to Lind. He is one of our primary ball handlers, and is also in line for a breakout year.
Guard/wing Isaac Hartz, a 5-10 senior, started games last year as a junior and when he didn’t start, was one of the first guys off the bench. He has great speed and a great motor, especially on defense. His ball handling and shooting have improved, per Lind.
Guard/wing Parker Berres, a 5-10 senior, is a returning varsity contributor. He works very hard, and has a great mind for the game. His ball handling and passing are vastly improved, according to Lind.
Wing/forward Dylan Bredlow, a 6-0 senior, started games as a freshman. He was one of the team’s leading rebounders last year, and does a great job attacking the basket. He also has a great motor on defense, per Lind.
Departing players: The Bluejays lost three players to graduation in guard Braden Walling, forward Dalton Bredlow and guard Marcus Streich. The team is hoping to replace their mental toughness, defense and team-first attitude that they brought every game last year, according to Lind.
Season thoughts: “I am very excited about our potential this season,” Lind said. “We have 11 total seniors, so we are as experienced as we have been since I’ve been at this school. We have 26 kids in our program, which is the most in over a decade. Our leadership is good, and we have good kids in our program (over 90% on the honor roll). I think we are in a position to have a very fun year this year.”
Conference race: Williams Bay won the the Trailways South last year, and they return several contributors. Deerfield is always near the top of our league, Madison ALCS is returning a lot of key players from last year. Palmyra-Eagle has a solid program and is always a tough opponent in our league (won the championship the previous three years before Bay last year).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.