LAKE MILLS — Senior forward Charlie Bender became the fifth player in Lake Mills history to score over 1,000 points as the L-Cats celebrated the milestone with a 68-55 Capitol North win over Columbus on Tuesday in lake Mills.
"It's a testament to how good of a player he is and how many games he's been there for us in," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said of Bender. "It's hard to get to 1,000 without being a big part of a team for two or three years and that's what he's been since he was a freshman. Proud moment as a coach and this shows the time he's put in. I'm happy for him."
Bender finished with a game-high 19 points and now sits at 1,007 career points. He hit a first-half 3-pointer to eclipse the 1,000-point mark.
Senior guard Drew Stoddard added 18 points for the L-Cats (6-4, 2-1 Capitol North).
"We just really shared the ball and didn't force anything offensively," Hicklin said. "Took what the defense gave us and you can see that in our balanced scoring. That's when we are at our best and we did that tonight.
"Our defense has been pretty consistent this season. Offense has kind of been the problem in some of these games. We had the lead up to 22 or 23 and relaxed a little bit and let them back in it. We zeroed in their at the end of the game to keep them from getting too close."
Senior forwards Adam Moen (16) and Jaxson Retrum (10) also had double-digit scoring nights for Lake Mills, which is ranked seventh in the initial Associated Press Division 3 state rankings.
LAKE MILLS 68, COLUMBUS 55
Columbus 25 30 — 55
Lake Mills 39 29 — 68
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Carthew 2 0-0 4, Co. Brunell 5 3-3 14, Colter 2 3-3 8, Schroeder 1 0-0 3, Ca. Brunell 4 0-2 10, Fritz 4 0-0 9, Stauffacher 1 0-1 2, Selk 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 7-10 55.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 7 2-2 18, Foster 1 0-0 3, Retrum 5 0-2 10, Moen 6 4-4 16, Bender 7 3-3 19, Horkan 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 11-13 68.
3-point goals: C 6 (Ca. Brunel 2, Co. Brunel 1, Colter 1, Schroeder 1, Fritz 1); LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Bender 2, Foster 1). Total fouls: C 11; LM 11.
Big Foot 67, Whitewater 46
WALWORTH — The visiting Eagles had no answer for junior wing Gus Foster, who scored 35 points to help the Chiefs earn a victory over Jefferson on Tuesday.
Foster had 19 of his points in the second half, when Big Foot pulled away after leading by nine at the break.
Tyler Wilson added 18 points for the Chiefs.
Braden McGraw scored 14 points and Haygen Miller 12 for Jefferson (2-8).
BIG FOOT 67, JEFFERSON 46
Jefferson 21 25 — 46
Walworth Big Foot 30 37 — 67
JEFFERSON (fg-ftm-pts ) — Miller 4-2-12, McGraw 6-0-14, Neitzel 1-0-2, Martin 3-0-7, Pinnow 1-0-3, Hoffman 1-2-4, Devine 2-0-4. Totals 18-4-46.
BIG FOOT — Greco 0-2-2, Torrez 1-2-5, A. Schmitz 1-0-3, Gerdes 0-1-1, Hertel 1-0-2, Foster 11-8-35, Wilson 8-2-18, J. Schmitz 0-1-1. Totals 22-16-67.
3-point goals: J 6 (Miller 2, McGraw 2, Martin, Pinnow), BF 4 (Foster 2, Torrez, A. Schmitz). Free throws missed: J 4, BF 3. Total fouls: J 23, BF 15.
Brodhead 57, Whitewater 55
WHITEWATER — The visiting Cardinals held off a second-half comeback bid by the Whippets.
Brodhead led by six points at halftime. It got a game-high 25 points from Owen Leifker to improve to 4-5 on the season. Connor Green made four of the Cardinals’ seven 3-pointers on the way to 21 points.
Carter Brown scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for Whitewater (0-4). Jake Martin and Peter Zimdars each added 14 points.
BRODHEAD 57, WHITEWATER 55
Brodhead 30 27 — 57
Whitewater 24 31 — 55
BRODHEAD (fg-ftm-pts) — Walker 2-0-4, Green 6-5-21, Knuth 1-0-2, Engen 1-1-4, Leifker 11-1-25, Anderson 0-1-1. Totals 21-8-57.
WHITEWATER — Martin 6-2-14, Zimdars 6-0-14, Aron 1-2-5, C. Brown 8-0-19, S. Brown 0-1-1, Nickels 1-0-2. Totals 22-5-55.
3-point goals: B 7 (Green 4, Leifker 2, Engen), W 6 (C. Brown 3, Zimdars 2, Aron). Free throws missed: B 7, W 1. Total fouls: B 13, W 19. Fouled out: Grosinske (W).
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Waterloo 34
WATERLOO — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team got the new year off on the right foot, defeating host Waterloo in a Capitol Crossover game on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 42-15 at the break, needing only one half to surpass their point total from last week’s defeat against Lake Country Lutheran.
“We got off to a good start,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We talked about playing with an intensity level. We had been off a few days and had a sluggish practice on Monday. We came out with a punch though and were able to pressure and got out to a lead early. We played with energy, intensity and had strong defense across the board.”
Sophomore point guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 14 points and senior forward Seth Veers added 11 for Lakeside (6-3).
The Warriors scored easy baskets in transition off both the press and turning stops into opportunities on the other end, according to Jahns.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67, WATERLOO 34
Lakeside 42 25 — 67
Waterloo 15 19 — 34
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 0-0 5; Veers 5 0-0 11; Guzman 2 0-0 5; Miller 2 2-2 6; Yahnke 1 0-2 2; Vater 2 0-1 4; Olszewski 2 0-0 4; Main 2 0-0 4; Birkholz 5 4-4 14; Lauber 1 0-0 3; Schmidt 1 1-1 3; O’Donnell 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 7-10 67.
WATERLOO — Hager 2 2-2 6; Unzueta 1 0-0 3; Tschanz 3 0-0 8; Wolff 1 1-2 3; Christenson 5 0-0 10; Ritter 1 0-0 2; Setz 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-4 34.
3-point goals: LL 4 (Uttech 1, Veers 1, Guzman 1, Lauber 1); W 3 (Tschanz 2, Unzueta 1). Total fouls: LL 7; W 10.
