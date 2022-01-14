MADISON -- Junior guard Levi Birkholz tallied a game-high 33 points and the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team beat host Edgewood 62-59 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Warriors (10-2) have won five straight, are 6-0 in games decided by six points or less this season, have a 4-0 record in games decided by three or less and have won their last four outings by a total of 11 points.
"When you get to end-of-game situations, the coaching part is instilling confidence in the team that you can get this done and this is how you do it," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "You lean on what you do well. We defend well.
"Having a player of Levi's caliber helps. He has a knack to score. When you have that offensively and are locking down to get stops, it puts you in position to win games at the end."
Birkholz surpassed the 30-point mark for the second time this season and third time in his career despite facing the lion's share of defensive attention as the Warriors were without junior wing Trey Lauber, who averages 16.3 points per game.
"Ethan Schuetz stepped up in a big way and defended real well against Al Deang," Jahns said. "He neutralized him throughout the course of the night."
Schuetz, a junior forward, finished with 10 points.
The Warriors jumped ahead 13-2 early on, relying on their defense to create easy offense while gaining confidence in Lauber's absence. Lakeside led 30-25 at the break and by 10 in the second period before the Crusaders (3-9) squared it up at 58 with under a minute left. Birkholz then split a pair at the line and Edgewood did the same to make it 59 all. Birkholz had a bucket, the Warriors got a stop and Birkholz hit one at the stripe for the final margin with three seconds left. The Crusaders' heave at the buzzer came up empty.
"In the second half when we needed Levi to come through, he was clutch," Jahns said. "Part of it was our guys did a good job moving it and screening so he could get looks without three guys there. This is back-to-back games in late-game situations where Levi responded. For him to do that, that's when good players have to come through."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 62,
MADISON EDGEWOOD 59
Lakeside 30 32 -- 62
Edgewood 25 34 -- 59
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Willer 1 2-2 4, Schuetz 5 0-0 10, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 12 8-12 33, Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Mlsna 1 2-2 4, Liermann 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 13-18 62.
Edgewood -- Lamb 2 0-0 5, Krantz 5 1-1 11, Nedelcof 2 0-0 6, Jimenez 4 0-0 12, Trudgeon 4 2-6 12, Cose 1 0-0 2, Deang 0 4-4 4, Schenk 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 7-11 59.
Three-point goals -- LL (Birkholz 1) 1; E (Jimenez 4, Trudgeon 2, Nedelcof 2, Lamb 1, Schenk 1) 10.
Total fouls -- LL 10, E 16.
SATURDAY'S RESULT
BROOKFIELD -- Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team had its six-game win streak snapped with an 86-78 overtime loss to Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central High School on Saturday afternoon.
The Chargers (14-1) jumped ahead 44-30 at halftime and held a 13-5 advantage in the extra session. KML made 15 3-pointers, including five by Matthew Thistle who scored a team-high 19 points. Austin Wagner notched 17 for the Division 3 fourth-ranked Chargers.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz poured in 38 points for the Warriors (10-3). It was Birkholz's fourth career 30-point effort and second in as many nights. Senior guard Will Miller added 15 points before fouling out and junior forward Ethan Schuetz produced 13.
The Warriors host Mount Horeb in a nonconference game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 86,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 78 (OT)
Lakeside 30 43 5 -- 73
KML 44 29 13 -- 86
Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Lauber 1 0-0 2, Miller 6 1-3 15, Yahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 4 4-4 13, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 15 8-11 38, Schmidt 1 2-2 4. Totals 30 15-20 78.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran -- Luehring 2 0-0 6, Thistle 7 0-1 19, Herman 4 0-0 10, Knueppel 3 2-2 8, Wagner 6 3-7 17, Murphy 3 4-7 13, Boxrud 2 0-0 4, Leffel 4 0-0 9. Totals 31 9-17 86.
Three-point goals -- LL (Miller 2, Schuetz 1) 3; KML (Thistle 5, Murphy 3, Wagner 2, Herman 2, Luehring 2, Leffel 1) 15.
Total fouls -- LL 16, KML 19
Fouled out -- LL Miller.
