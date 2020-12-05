JEFFERSON — A 16-point first half was too much to overcome as the Jefferson boys basketball team lost to Brodhead, 64-40, Friday night at Jefferson High School.
While the Eagles (1-1, 0-1 RVC) scored 16 points in the first half, the Cardinals (1-0, 1-0) put up 32 points in the first to build a 16-point halftime lead.
Jefferson improved on offense after the break with a 24-point second half, but could not catch up to Brodhead — who was paced by Owen Leifker with 22 points.
Senior guard Isaiah Hoffman led the way for the Eagles with a team-high 10 points. Junior Joel Martin scored eight points, while senior Haygen Miller added seven points.
Jefferson once again showed the preference for the 3-point shot, with seven of its 13 made field goals coming from beyond the arc. Of the Eagles’ 17 made shots in their opener, 10 came from 3.
Jefferson struggled from the free-throw line, going 7-22.
BRODHEAD 64, JEFFERSON 40
Brodhead 32 32 — 64
Jefferson 16 24 — 40
Brodhead (fg ftm-fta pts) — Harnack 4 0-0 10, Green 1 1-3 4, Knuth 0 1-2 1, Engen 3 3-5 10, Owen Leifker 8 5-6 22, Weeden 2 0-0 5, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Malkow 4 1-2 9. Totals — 23 11-20 64.
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 2 1-4 7, Neitzel 2 0-0 6, Gehl 0 1-2 1, Martin 3 1-1 8, Phillips 1 0-3 3, Hoffman 4 1-2 10, Steies 0 2-4 2, Devine 1 1-4 3. Totals — 12 7-22 40.
3-pointers — B (Harnack 2, Green, Engen, Leifker, Weeden) 6, J (Miller 2, Neitzel 2, Martin, Phillips, Hoffman) 7. Total fouls — B 19 , J 17.
This asset will be updated throughout the weekend.
