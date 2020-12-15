BELOIT — Donavhan Cain scored a game-high 26 points to lead Beloit Turner past Jefferson, 55-44, in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday at Beloit Turner High School.
Cain scored 14 of his 26 points in the second half.
The Eagles were led by two double-digit scorers in Joel Martin and Aiden Devine. Martin finished with 11, while Devine added 10.
BELOIT TURNER 55, JEFFERSON 44
Beloit Turner 28 27 — 55
Jefferson 17 27 — 44
Beloit Turner (fg ftm-fta pts) — Howard 1 1-3 3, Heldt 1 0-0 2, Jacobs 2 0-0 5, Lauterbach 1 0-2 2, Giddley 3 0-0 7, Cain 11 3-3 26, Hoppe 3 4-4 10. Totals — 22 8-12 55
Jefferson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Miller 1 4-4 6, McGraw 2 2-2 8, Neitzel 1 2-3 4, Martin 5 1-3 11, Phillips 0 1-2 1, Hoffman 1 0-1 2, Steies 1 0-0 2, Devine 4 2-4 10. Totals — 15 12-19 44
3-point goals — BT 3 (Jacobs, Giddley, Cain), J 2 (McGraw). Total fouls — BT 22, J 12
East Troy 70, Whitewater 48
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater boys basketball team opened up play with a 70-48 Rock Valley Conference loss to East Troy Tuesday at Whitewater High School.
The Trojans slowed down star senior center Jake Martin, who finished with 11 points for the Whippets. Fellow senior Carter Brown led Whitewater in scoring with 15 points.
EAST TROY 70, WHITEWATER 48
East Troy 30 40 —70
Whitewater 27 21 — 48
East Troy (fg-ftm-pts) — Dessart 1-0-2, Schaefer 1-0-2, Nixon 9-9-28, Terpstra 3-2-10, Depuydt 2-0-6, Lindow 2-2-8, Cummings 6-0-14. Totals — 24-13-70
Whitewater (fg-ftm-pts) — Martin 5-1-11, Hintz 1-0-3, Grosinske 2-0-4, Tillman 1-0-2, Zimdars 2-0-6, Aron 0-2-2, Brown 5-3-15, Wence 1-0-3, Nickels 1-0-2. Totals — 18-6-48
3-point goals — ET 9 (Cummings 2, Lindow 2, Depuydt 2, Terpstra 2, Nixon), Whitewater 6 (Brown 2, Zimdars 2, Wence, Hintz). Free throws missed — Whitewater 2, East Troy 3. Total fouls — Whitewater 15, East Troy 9
