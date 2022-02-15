MCFARLAND — The McFarland boys basketball team used a 42-point second half to come from behind against visiting Jefferson in a 68-54 Rock Valley win on Tuesday.
Jefferson (1-20, 1-14) senior guard Braden McGraw had a game-high 22 points, including 13 in the second half.
McFarland (12-8, 10-5) junior forward Aidan Chislom recorded 21 points, pouring in 17 points in the second half. Junior forward Dadon Gillen added 12 points, and junior guard Kyle Kussow scored 12 points.
The Eagles host Turner on Friday at 7 p.m.
MCFARLAND 68, JEFFERSON 54
Jefferson (fg ft-ft tp) — McGraw 9 0-0 22, E. Phillips 3 1-1 7, DeBlare 2 0-0 6, Devine 3 0-0 6, Neitzel 2 0-0 5, Butina 2 0-0 4, Schroedl 1 0-0 2, P. Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 1-1 54.
McFarland (fg ft-ft tp) — Chislom 8 5-6 21, Gillen 5 2-4 12, Kussow 5 0-1 10, Kelley 3 3-4 9, Kulp 2 2-2 8, Nichols 3 0-0 6, Blair 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 12-17 68.
Three pointers — Jefferson 7 (McGraw 4, DeBlare 2, Neitzel), McFarland 2 (Kulp 2).
Total fouls — Jefferson 13, McFarland 9.
LUTHER PREP 66, LAKESIDE 58
LAKE MILLS — Tom Balge led four players in double figures with 17 points as Luther Prep’s boys basketball team knocked off Capitol North rival Lakeside Lutheran 66-58 on Tuesday at LLHS.
Luther Prep (8-10, 4-4 in conference) led 32-25 at halftime and held on down the stretch to deal Lakeside (15-6, 4-3) a potentially fatal blow in the league race.
Marcus Fitzsimmons added 15 points for the Phoenix, while Ben Vasold added 13 and Tom Koelpin added 11.
“Just an incredible team effort,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “Normally, we have to rely on Balge to do so much scoring. When you have four in double figures, that’s huge. It was nice to get a good team effort there.”
Junior forward Levi Birkholz scored a game-high 31 points for Lakeside, but was the only Warrior to finish in double figures.
“Defensively, we tried to do our best taking Levi out of the game,” coach Vasold said. “He ended up with 31, but I feel like we made him earn them. We rebounded well and didn’t give up many second shots. That was a big key for us. I don’t feel we turned the ball over very much. When you take care of the basketball and play good defense, good things can happen.”
Birkholz hit the game-winner on a deep 3 in the closing seconds in Lakeside’s last second win at Luther Prep earlier this season. Nonetheless, the Phoenix entered the game confident they could play with their WELS rivals.
“That was a heartbreaker for us last time,” coach Vasold said. “Levi is a special player. He got the best of us last time. This was a real tough game, but we are playing our best basketball right now. That will be good going forward.”
Luther Prep went on a 16-7 run over the final five-plus minutes of the first half to build a 32-25 halftime lead. After the Warriors clawed back to within striking distance, the Phoenix used a 14-6 spurt over the last four minutes to close it out.
"The difference was rebounding," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "Luther Prep out-rebounded us 45-30 and got 19 offensive rebounds. That's a lot of second-chance opportunities. We held them to 4-for-20 from 3 and 42 percent shooting. There were a couple key offensive rebounds Luther Prep got late."
Birkholz scored 22 points in the second half. Anders Liermann finished nine, Trey Lauber had eight and Ethan Schuetz scored seven.
"We did not support (Levi) real well from a scoring standpoint" Jahns said. "You can't become reliant on one guy. We had a tough night shooting from our other guys. We just couldn't get going get in a rhythm."
Lakeside host Columbus on Thursday at 6 p.m., while Luther Prep hosts Lodi on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 66, LAKESIDE 58
Luther Prep 32 34 — 66
Lakeside 25 33 — 58
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Frick 0 1-2 1, Vasold 4 3-3 13, Balge 6 5-6 17, Guse 0 2-2 2, Heiman 2 0-0 5, Koelpin 5 1-3 11, Pederson 1 0-0 2, Fitzsimmons 5 4-4 15 Totals 23 16-20 66
Lakeside (fg ft-fta tp) — Lauber 3 0-0 8, Jahnke 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 2 3-4 7, Reinke 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 11 7-10 31, Liermann 4 1-2 9 Totals 21 12-18 58
Three-point goals — LP (Vasold 2, Heima, Fitzsimmons), LL (Birkholz 2, Lauber 2)
Total fous — LP 18, LL 13
CAMBRIDGE 62, WATERLOO 43
WATERLOO -- The Cambridge boys basketball team got off a five-game losing streak with a 62-43 road win over Waterloo on Tuesday in Capitol South play.
Senior forward Jace Horton had a season-high 15 points for the Blue Jays (8-12, 2-6). Senior forward Tucker Tesdal also scored a season-high 11 points, and senior forward Max Heth added 12 points.
Eugene Wolff and Ian Ritter of Waterloo (3-17, 0-7) each recorded 14 points.
Cambridge plays at Orfordville Parkview on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cambridge 62, Waterloo 43
Cambridge 36 26 — 62
Waterloo 23 20 — 43
Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Horton 5 2-4 15, Heth 4 0-0 12, Tesdal 5 1-4 11, M. Buckman 3 1-2 8, N. Buckman 1 3-4 6, Colts 2 2-3 6, Schuchart 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 9-17 62.
Waterloo (fg ft-ft tp) — Wolff 7 0-2 14, Ritter 6 1-1 14, Tschanz 2 0-0 5, Ugorji 2 0-4 4, Setz 1 0-0 3, Wollin 1 0-0 2, Unzueta 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 2-9 43.
Three pointers — Cambridge 9 (Heth 4, Horton 3, M. Buckman, N. Buckman), Waterloo 3 (Tschanz, Setz, Ritter).
Total fouls — Waterloo 16, Cambridge 9.
Fouled out — Waterloo (Wolff).
