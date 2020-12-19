FORT ATKINSON — Junior Drew Evans powered the Blackhawks to a 60-41 season opening-victory over Reedsburg Friday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Evans scored a game-high 20 points, including nine made field goals and a 2-2 mark from the free-throw line. Junior guard Carson Baker knocked down three 3-pointers and made a free throw to end with 10 points.
Evans scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half to help Fort Atkinson build on its 33-22 halftime lead.
FORT ATKINSON 60, REEDSBURG 41
Reedsburg 22 19 — 41
Fort Atkinson 33 27 — 60
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Roman 3 0-0 8; Campbell 1 0-0 3; Lindholm 1 0-0 2; Z. Pourdot 1 0-0 2; Bestor 6 4-7 17; Woodruff 0 2-4 2; Peper 3 0-0 6; Molitor 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 7-13 41.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 1 0-0 3; Glisch 3 1-2 7; Baker 3 1-2 10; Schweiger 1 0-1 2; Cosson 1 0-0 2; Wixom 1 0-0 3; Kees 2 0-0 5; Opperman 1 0-0 2; Dudzek 3 0-0 6; Evans 9 2-2 20. Totals 25 4-7 60.
3-point goals: R 4 (Roman 2, Campbell 1, Bestor 1); FA 6 (Baker 3, Fenner 1, Wixom 1, Kees 1). Total fouls: R 15; FA 16.
Jefferson 78, Clinton 52
JEFFERSON — Junior Braden McGraw and senior Haygen Miller combined for 43 points as Jefferson took down Clinton, 78-52, in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game on Friday.
McGraw dropped a game-high 26 points, scoring 16 points in the first half. Miller scored 17 points, connecting on six field goals, five of which came from behind the arc. Joel Martin also broke double-digits by adding 10 points.
Jefferson (2-4, 1-1 RVC) built a 47-30 halftime lead and made 11 3-pointers on the night.
JEFFERSON 78, CLINTON 52
Clinton 30 22 —52
Jefferson 47 31 — 78
CLINTON (fg-ftm-pts) — Mullooly 0-2-2, Pe. Bingham 3-1-8, Peterson 3-2-8, Feggerstad 1-0-2, Mueller 2-0-4, Villanueva 2-0-4, Klein 6-0-13, P. Bingham 4-2-11. Totals 21-7-52.
JEFFERSON — Miller 6-0-17, McGraw 11-2-26, Neitzel 1-1-3, Lenz 2-3-9, Erickson 1-0-2, Martin 4-2-10, Phillips 1-0-3, Hoffman 1-0-3, Steves 1-0-2, Devine 0-3-3. Totals 28-11-78.
3-point goals: C 3 (Pe. Bingham, Klein, P. Bingham), J 11 (Miller 5, McGraw 2, Lenz 2, Phillips, Hoffman). Free throws missed: C 12, J 6. Total fouls—C 16, J 17.
New Glarus 71, Cambridge 40
NEW GLARUS — An 18-2 run to start the second half propelled New Glarus to a 71-40 Capitol South boys basketball victory over visiting Cambridge on Friday.
Senior Jack Nikolay led the Blue Jays (1-2, 0-1) with a team-best 14 points.
Cambria 57, Palmyra-Eagle 54
CAMBRIA — The Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team hung on to a 32-29 halftime advantage during a 57-54 non-conference victory over visiting Palmyra-Eagle on Saturday.
The loss moved the Panthers to 3-3 on the season.
Dodgeland 65, Johnson Creek 43
JOHNSON CREEK — Dodgeland defeated Johnson Creek, 65-43, in a non-conference boys basketball game Saturday at Johnson Creek High School.
The Bluejays are still searching for their first victory of the season at 0-6 after the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.