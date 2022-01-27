JEFFERSON — Senior guard Mason Miller scored a game-high 14 points and senior guard Kane Howlett added 12 points as Evansville topped the host Jefferson boys basketball team 53-35 in a RVC game on Thursday.
The Blue Devils (10-6, 7-4 RVC) led 24-13 at the break and Howlett scored nine second-half points.
Senior guard Braden McGraw led the Eagles (0-16, 0-11) with 10 points, including eight before the break, and David Ganser added all seven of his points in the second period.
The Eagles play at Edgerton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in conference play.
EVANSVILLE 53, JEFFERSON 35
Evansville 24 29 — 53
Jefferson 13 22 — 35
Evansville (fg fta-ftm pts) — Bahrs 2 0-0 5, Geske 3 0-0 7, Miller 4 5-6 14, Holman 1 0-0 3, Heinzelman 2 0-0 4, Howlett 4 2-2 12, Buehl 1 0-0 2, Kopecky 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 7-8 53.
Jefferson — McGraw 3 3-4 10, Ganser 3 0-0 7, Neitzel 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 2-2 4, Krause 0 2-2 2, Steies 1 0-0 2, P. Phillips 0 0-2 0, E. Phillips 1 0-4 2, Deblare 1 0-0 3, Devine 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-14 35.
3-point goals — E (Howlett 2, Holman 1, Miller 1, Geske 1, Barhs 1) 6; J (McGraw 1, Ganser 1, Neitzel 1, Deblare 1) 4.
Total fouls — E 14, J 12.
LUTHER PREP 57, LAKE MILLS 46
LAKE MILLS — Senior guard Tom Balge scored a game-high 25 points as Luther Prep defeated the host Lake Mills boys basketball team 57-46 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
The Phoenix (4-7, 2-2 Capitol North) held a two-possession lead for most of the second half before the L-Cats (6-10, 0-4) were forced to foul down the stretch.
“Balge really took over,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “He was 7-of-8 at the free throw line down the stretch. He played real smart and solid and made good decisions. I am happy for the boys. They have been working so hard defensively and it was good to be able to see them get a win out of this.”
The Phoenix benefitted from hot shooting early to take control.
“In the first half, they shot it pretty well when we went zone on them,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Tom Balge got to the paint and the teeth of our defense. He was able to score and create from there.”
Lake Mills freshman guard AJ Bender scored a team-high 23 points, surpassing the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season.
“He’s just hard to guard,” Hicklin said. “He’s got such a complete offensive game, you can’t take everything away.
“If you guard him with a small guy, he can score in the post. Against a bigger defender, he can use screens and score outside. He can score at all three levels. For a kid his age, it’s an impressive offensive package he’s got.”
Vasold credited the L-Cats for playing his team tough.
“Lake Mills has a young team, but they played hard,” Vasold said. “Bender gave us all we could handle. He is a nice ball player.”
The L-Cats host Poynette on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in a rescheduled league game.
LUTHER PREP 57, LAKE MILLS 46
Luther Prep 32 25 — 57
Lake Mills 24 23 — 47
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Vasold 2 0-0 4, Balge 8 7-8 25, Guse 1 4-4 6, Heiman 3 0-0 8, Pederson 1 0-0 2, Fitzsimmons 5 2-4 12 Totals 20 13-16 57
Lake Mills(fg ft-fta tp) — Rguig 1 0-0 3, Stenbroten 4 0-2 9, Bender 10 2-3 23, Hagedorn 1 0-0 3, Carrigan 3 2-2 9 Totals 19 4-7 47
Three-point goals — LP (Balge 2, Heiman 2), LM (Rguig, Stenbroten, Hagedorn, Carrigan)
Total fouls — LP 10, LM 12
EAST TROY 60, WHITEWATER 43
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater boys basketball team fell to visiting East Troy 60-43 on Thursday in Rock Valley action.
The Whippets led 25-23 at the break but Chase Cummings scored 16 of his game-high 26 after halftime to propel the Trojans (12-3, 8-2 RVC). Dayne Lindow added 12 for East Troy, which made eight 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 at the free throw line.
For Whitewater (2-12, 2-8), Wyatt Nickels scored all 16 of his points in the first period, Jon Aron added 10 and Ramon Wence chipped in seven.
The Trojans remain a game behind conference-leading Brodhead.
The Whippets host Delavan-Darien on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a nonconference matchup.
