LAKE MILLS — Senior guard Ethan Foster scored a game-high 19 points to lead four players in double-figures scoring as the Lake Mills boys basketball team beat visiting Poynette 67-50 in a Capitol North game on Saturday.
For the L-Cats, freshman guard AJ Bender added 17 points, sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten scored 10 of his 13 points after halftime and junior guard Liam Carrigan had 11 of his 12 in the second. Foster hit three 3s before halftime as Lake Mills (7-10, 1-4 Capitol North) jumped out to a 10-point lead at the break.
The Pumas (3-14, 1-4) led briefly, 43-42, near the midway point of the second half before the L-Cats used their defense down the stretch to come out on top.
“We played good defense the last eight or so minutes,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Brody Henderson came off the bench and played good defense on Poynette’s leading scorer (Brett Hackbart). He had given some of our other defenders problems and Brody stepped in and did a nice job on him.
“We had some other guys step up offensively and score today too. We had contributions up and down the roster, which is what I was most pleased with.
“AJ did a good job. We played through him in the post and that sent a lot of the defensive attention his way. Ethan and Liam got to the basket off the dribble for layups and easy baskets. Matt’s three 3s were big too when they were typing to give help on AJ.”
Hackbart, a sophomore guard, finished with 16 points.
The L-Cats travel to face Marshall on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in a nonconference game.
LAKE MILLS 67, POYNETTE 50
Poynette 25 25 — 50
Lake Mills 35 32 — 67
Poynette (fg fta-ftm pts) — Hansen 3 0-0 7, Colstad 0 5-6 5, Chadwick 2 1-2 6, Klosky 4 1-2 10, Napralla 3 0-0 6, Hackbart 5 4-4 16. Totals 17 11-14 50.
Lake Mills — Rguig 2 1-2 6, Stenbroten 4 2-3 13, Bender 6 4-6 17, Foster 7 2-3 19, Carrigan 3 5-8 12. Totals 22 14-22 67.
3-point goals — P (Hackbart 2, Klosky 1, Chadwick 1, Hansen 1) 5; LM (Stenbroten 3, Foster 3, Rguig 1, Bender 1, Carrigan 1) 9.
Total fouls — P 18, LM 14.
WHITEWATER 49, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater boys basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 49-41 nonconference win over Delavan-Darien Saturday.
Senior wing Wyatt Nickels had 14 points to lead Whitewater (3-12) and junior guard David Rubio added 12. Erik Cesarz had a game-high 18 points for Delavan-Darien (8-11).
The Whippets travel to face Big Foot on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WHITEWATER 49, DELAVAN-DARIEN 41
Delavan-Darien—Bates 1-0-2; O’Dell 1-0-2; Martlock 0-1-1; Janssen 1-0-3; Jordan 3-3-9; Lumkes 3-0-6; Cesarz 7-4-18. Totals: 16-8-41
Whitewater—Wence 1-4-6; Rubio 4-0-12; Aron 3-1-8; Brown 3-2-9; Nickels 2-10-14. Totals: 13-17-49
Halftime—Whitewater 14, Delavan-Darien 14. 3-point goals—Delavan-Darien 1 (Janssen), Whitewater 6 (Rubio 4, Aron, Brown). Free throws missed—Delavan-Darien 3, Whitewater 4. Total fouls—Delavan-Darien 19, Whitewater 12. Fouled out—Jordan.
