CAMBRIDGE -- Junior guard JP Rguig scored 16 points and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten chipped in 13 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team beat host Cambridge 67-43 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Freshman guard AJ Bender added 12 points for the L-Cats (1-1).
Cambridge (2-2) had its two-game win streak halted and got outscored 36-21 in the second period. Junior guard Nick Buckman scored a team-high nine points and senior guard Jace Horton had eight.
Lake Mills hit six 3-pointers in each half and had seven players knock down a shot from beyond the arc, including junior guard Liam Carrigan who scored all nine of his points from 3-point range before the break. Rguig had 11 of his 16 in the second and Stenbroten tallied 11 of his 13 after halftime.
The L-Cats play at Fort Atkinson next Friday while the Blue Jays host Mineral Point on Monday.
LAKE MILLS 67, CAMBRIDGE 43
Lake Mills 31 36 -- 67
Cambridge 22 21 -- 43
Lake Mills (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Rguig 4 6-6 16, Stenbroten 5 0-0 13, Bender 5 1-3 12, Foster 2 0-0 5, Hagedorn 3 0-1 7, Wendorf 1 0-0 2, Carrigan 3 0-0 9, Legel 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 7-10 67.
Cambridge -- Heth 3 0-0 7, Horton 3 1-2 8, Schroeder 2 1-1 6, Tesdal 3 0-0 7, Brown 2 0-0 4, M. Buckman 1 0-0 2, N. Buckman 4 1-2 9. Totals 18 3-6 43.
Three-point goals -- LM (Stenbroten 3, Carrigan 3 Rguig 2, Bender 1, Foster 1, Hagedorn 1, Legel 1) 12; C (Heth 1, Horton 1, Schroeder 1, Tesdal 1) 4.
Total fouls -- LM 10, C 10.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 77, MAYVILLE 75 (OT)
MILWAUKEE -- Junior guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 27 points and junior forward Trey Lauber added 26 as Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team prevailed 77-75 against Mayville in overtime of Friday's nonconference game held at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
The Warriors (3-0) hit seven 3-pointers, including six by Lauber, and shot 16-for-22 at the line compared to 11-of-25 shooting at the stripe for the Cardinals.
Will Miller totaled 11 points for Lakeside.
Adison Mittelstadt finished with 25 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for Mayville (1-1) and Bradley Bushke had 18.
The Warriors host Waterloo on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 77, MAYVILLE 75 (OT)
Mayville 34 34 10 -- 75
Lakeside 38 27 12 -- 77
Mayville (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Van Beck 1 0-0 3, Anderson 2 1-2 5, Raddemann 4 0-1 10, Schraufnagel 0 3-6 3, Vollmer 2 3-5 8, Mittelstadt 10 1-3 25, Hardesty 1 1-2 3, Bushke 8 2-6 18. Totals 28 11-25 75.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Lauber 9 2-4 26, Miller 3 4-4 11, Yahnke 0 1-4 1, Yaroch 1 0-0 2, Reinke 2 0-0 4, Birkholz 9 9-10 27, Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Liermann 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 16-22 77.
Three-point goals -- MA (Mittelstadt 4, Raddemann 2, Van Beck 1, Vollmer 1) 8; LL (Lauber 6, Miller 1) 7.
Total fouls -- MA 21, LL 20.
EVANSVILLE 58, JEFFERSON 32
EVANSVILLE -- Jefferson's boys basketball team was held to eight second-half points in a 58-32 Rock Valley loss at Evansville on Friday.
The Eagles (0-2, 0-2 RVC) trailed 29-24 at the break and senior guard Braden McGraw scored a team-high 11 points. Senior guard David Neitzel added nine.
"Evansville went to zone exclusively in the second half after only showing it on a few possessions in the first half," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "They were pressuring us and we couldn't handle it. We also couldn't get the ball in the middle. Give them credit for switching it up, playing hard and giving us fits."
For Evansville (2-2, 1-1), Mason Miller totaled a game-leading 15 points and Aiden Maves contributed 12.
"We buckled down and got eight stops in a row in the second half, which is a positive," Marshall said. "That helped claw our way back in it with one-and-dones. Starting an offensive possession with a good box out always helps. Proud we played hard and fought until the end."
The Eagles host Edgerton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
EVANSVILLE 58, JEFFERSON 32
Jefferson 24 8 -- 32
Evansville 29 29 -- 58
Jefferson (fg ft ftm pts) -- McGraw 5 0-1 11, Ganser 2 0-2 4, Neitzel 3 1-2 9, E. Phillips 2 0-0 4, Butina 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-5 32.
Evansville -- C. Maves 2 0-0 4, Bahrs 1 1-1 3, Geske 2 0-1 4, Miller 6 2-3 15, Holman 0 2-2 2, A. Maves 4 2-5 12, Heinzelman 3 0-0 8, Buehl 1 0-1 2, Kopecky 4 0-3 8. Totals 23 7-20 58.
Three-point goals -- J (McGraw 1, Neitzel 2) 3; E (A. Maves 2, Heinzelman 2, Miller 1) 5.
Total fouls -- J 23, E 12.
