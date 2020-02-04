WHITEWATER — Jake Martin scored 19 points in the Whitewater boys team’s 69-34 Rock Valley Conference defeat to Beloit Turner Tuesday night at Whitewater High School.
Martin scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half.
The Trojans built a 29-13 lead at halftime and added 40 more points in the second half. Danny Burrows scored a team-high 17 points for the Trojans, including five 3-point field goals.
Whitewater (7-9, 5-7) will host East Troy in conference action Friday at 7:15 p.m.
BELOIT TURNER 69, WHITEWATER 34
Trojans 29 40 — 69
Whippets 13 21 — 34
Beloit Turner (fg ftm-fta pts) — Wash 3 2-2 9, Strong 3 1-2 7, Majeed 3 4-5 10, Draeving 1 0-0 2, M. Burrows 0 2-2 2, D. Burrows 5 2-3 17, Marquardt 1 0-0 2, Heldt 2 0-0 4, Carter 2 0-0 4, Tinder 1 1-1 3, Luckett 1 0-0 2, Diehl 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 13-17 69.
Whitewater — Martin 7 5-7 19, Grosinske 1 0-4 3, Pease 1 3-4 5, Aron 0 1-2 1, Brown 1 0-0 2, Nickels 1 1-2 4. Totals — 11 10-19 34
3-point goals — BT (Wash, D. Burrows 5) 6; WW (Grosinske, Nickels) 2. Total fouls — BT 15, WW 15.
Lakeside Lutheran 57, Poynette 48
POYNETTE — Senior guard Carter Schneider tallied 14 points and senior guard Collin Schulz added 13 as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated Poynette, 57-48, in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (8-8, 2-3) had seven players score, including eight points each from freshman guard Levi Birkholz and junior forward Ian Olszewski.
Schneider made the game’s only 3-pointer.
Poynette’s Nik Feller led all scorers with 17 and Kelby Petersen totaled 13.
Lakeside plays at Columbus on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 57, POYNETTE 48
Lakeside Lutheran 27 30 — 57
Poynette 25 23 — 48
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) — Schulz 5 3-5 13, Davis 2 1-4 5, Olszewski 2 4-7 8, Schneider 5 3-4 14, O’Donnell 2 1-3 5, Pampel 1 2-4 4, Birkholz 3 2-2 8. Totals — 20 16-29 57.
Poynette — O’Connor 1 1-2 3, Stark 1 0-0 3, Petersen 4 1-2 13, McCormick 2 0-0 4, Buss 2 0-4 4, Savich 2 0-0 4, Feller 5 7-10 17. Totals — 17 9-18 48.
3-point goals — LL, Schneider 1. Total fouls — LL 15, P 18.
New Glarus 68, Cambridge 48
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge boys basketball team was defeated by New Glarus, 68-48, in a Capitol South Conference game Tuesday in Cambridge.
Drew Jeffery scored a team-high 12 points for the Blue Jays, connecting on four 3-pointers. Trey Colts added nine points in the loss.
Eight of Cambridge’s 19 field goals were 3-pointers. The Blue Jays were just 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.
Up next for Cambridge (6-9, 2-3) is a conference home game against Waterloo Friday at 7 p.m.
NEW GLARUS 68, CAMBRIDGE 48
Knights 35 33 — 68
Blue Jays 23 25 — 48
New Glarus (fg ftm-fta pts) — Streiff 7 1-3 15, Martinson 8 0-0 17, Schuett 1 1-2 3, Siegenthaler 1 0-0 3, Walter 1 0-0 2, Siegenthaler 3 0-0 8, James 3 0-0 7, Faber 1 0-0 2, Meland 2 0-0 5, Vasquez 2 2-2 6. Totals — 29 4-7 68.
Cambridge — Nikolay 2 0-0 6, Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Harrison 2 0-0 5, Jeffery 4 0-0 12, Heth 1 0-0 2, Stein 1 0-0 2, Colts 3 2-2 9, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Marty 1 0-0 2, Kozler 3 0-0 6. Totals — 19 2-2 48.
3-point goals — NG (Marinson, Walter, Siegenthaler 2, James, Meland) 6; C (Nikolay 2, Harrison, Jeffery 4, Colts) 8. Total fouls — NG 3, C 10.
Lake Mills 57, Lodi 43
LODI —The Lake Mills boys basketball team took sole possession of second place in the Capitol North with a 57-43 win over Lodi in a conference game Tuesday on the road.
Matt Johnson scored 25 points to lead the way for the L-Cats. Adam Moen added nine points.
Lake Mills led by three at the break, but pulled away in the second half, outscoring Lodi, 25-14.
Lake Mills (14-3, 4-1) and Watertown Luther Prep will match up in a Capitol North game Friday at Lake Mills High School at 7:30 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle 84, Madison Country Day 27
PALMYRA — Junior Aiden Calderon scored 23 points as the Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team defeated Madison Country Day, 84-27, in a Trailways South Conference game Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Cameron Joyner scored 17 points for the Panthers, including three 3-pointers and Danny Hammond added 16 points in the win.
Palmyra-Eagle outscored Madison Country Day, 51-6, in the first half.
The conference leading Panthers (13-2, 9-0) will take on Williams Bay in a Trailways South game Friday at 7:15 p.m.
