DELAFIELD -- As they have all season, the Warriors bounced back immediately following a loss.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 21 points and junior forward Ethan Schuetz added 15 as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team topped host Delafield St. John's Northwestern Military Academies 66-44 on Tuesday in a nonconference game.
Following Friday's 66-55 loss at Lake Mills -- a game that Lakeside started slowly -- the team got out of the gates with more oomph and led most of the way.
"When you lose, you want to get back in the winning ways," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "This year we've been able to do that. After all four losses, we've followed it up with a win.
"A slow start as we were feeling our way into the game cost us the game on Friday, when we got down and couldn't recover. We got out of the gates quicker. We were playing with more energy and intensity. Our guys played off of that. We used the depth of our bench to wear them down. We also played everybody tonight which was good."
Junior forward Trey Lauber contributed 12 points and three made 3s for Lakeside (15-4) against the zone look St. John's (1-16) showed.
"We don't see zone often," Jahns said. "Trey hit his 3s periodically throughout. Levi and Ethan worked inside. Against the zone, you have to have patience.
"We were very good at attacking the zone and getting the ball moving, getting post touches and scoring inside. We also got looks at 3 and hit those as well. Pleased with how we attacked the zone."
The Warriors travel to play Lodi on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 66,
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN'S 44
Lakeside 30 36 -- 66
St. John's 20 24 -- 44
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Griffin 0 0-2 0, Lauber 4 1-2 12, Miller 3 0-0 6, Schuetz 7 0-0 15, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Birkholz 9 3-3 21, Schmidt 1 2-2 5, Mlsna 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 6-9 66.
Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies -- Honrado 2 0-0 5, Stellato 2 0-0 5, Schinner 2 0-0 6, Papandrea 2 0-0 6, Gordon 4 1-1 10, Davis 5 2-2 10. Totals 17 3-3 44.
3-point goals -- LL (Lauber 3, Schuetz 1, Schmidt 1, Mlsna 1) 6; DSJ (Schinner 2, Papandrea 2, Honrado 1, Stellato 1, Gordon 1) 7.
Total fouls -- LL 10, DSJ 10.
LAKE MILLS 67,
ELKHORN 59 (OT)
ELKHORN -- Freshman guard AJ Bender scored 25 points and junior guard Liam Carrigan finished with 20 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team edged host Elkhorn 67-59 in overtime of a nonconference game on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (9-11) scored 11 points in overtime, including a pair of 3-point baskets from Carrigan, to beat the Elks (7-13). On the night, Carrigan hit four 3s, Bender knocked down three shots from beyond the arc and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten chipped in 12 points.
For Elkhorn, Reid Paddock scored 17 points, Carter Kammes had 16 and Brady Christensen 13.
The L-Cats play at Poynette on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 67, ELKHORN 59 (OT)
Lake Mills (67)—Rguig 1-0-2, Stenbroten 3-5-12, Bender 8-6-25, Foster 1-2-5, Hagedorn 1-0-3, Carrigan 7-2-20. Totals 21-15-67.
Elkhorn (59)—Christensen 5-0-13, Etten 4-1-9, Paddock 6-4-17, Kammes 6-4-16, Stebnitz 0-1-1, Moore 1-0-3. Totals 22-10-59.
Halftime—Elkhorn 30, Lake Mills 29. Regulation—Elkhorn 56, Lake Mills 56. 3-point goals—Lake Mills 10 (Carrigan 4, Bender 3, Stenbroten, Foster, Hagedorn), Elkhorn 5 (Christensen 3, Paddock, Moore). Missed free throws—Lake Mills 3, Elkhorn 7. Total fouls—Lake Mills 16, Elkhorn 17. Technical foul—Moore.
JOHNSON CREEK 68, CLINTON 57
CLINTON — Senior forward Logan Sullivan scored a game-high 33 points for Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team in a 68-57 win over Clinton on Tuesday.
Senior point guard Levi Berres added 17 points and senior guard/forward Austin Anton-Pernat added 11 for Johnson Creek (13-6).
Sullivan shot 13-of-15 from the foul line.
“He was the best player on the court tonight, no doubt,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “Levi was hot in the first half. We got it done on the road against a school twice our size. I hope we can build on it."
The Bluejays host Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 68, CLINTON 57
Johnson Creek 30 38--68
Clinton 28 29--57
JOHNSON CREEK: Sullivan 10 13-15 33, Berres 6 1-2 17, Anton-Pernat 3 4-4 11, Hartz 2 0-2 4, Bredlow 1 0-2 2, Sanchez 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 19-27 68.
CLINTON: Espinoza 3 1-1 7, Pey Bingham 2 2-4 6, Peir Bingham 4 0-0 9, Gill 4 2-4 10, Flickinger 8 0-0 17, Aceves 2 0-0 4, Feggestad 1 2-2 4. Totals: 24 7-11 57.
3-pointers: JC (Berres 4, Anton-Pernat). C (Flickinger, Peir Bingham).
Total fouls: JC 9, C 18
MARSHALL 61, CAMBRIDGE 50
MARSHALL -- Although three Blue Jays reached double figures on Tuesday, Cambridge could not overcome host Marshall in a 61-50 Capitol South loss.
Freshman guard Matt Buckman scored 14 points and senior guard Trey Colts added 11, including nine points in the second half for the Blue Jays. Senior forward Aidan Schroeder recorded 10 points for Cambridge (8-11, 1-5).
Craig Ward of Marshall (16-4, 4-2) recorded a game-high 21 points.
The Blue Jays host Belleville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 61, CAMBRIDGE 50
Cambridge 23 27 — 50
Marshall 29 32 — 61
Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — M. Buckman 5 2-2 14, Colts 3 5-5 11, Schroeder 4 0-0 10, N. Buckman 3 1-2 8, Horton 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 8-9 50.
Marshall (fg ft-ft tp) — Ward 5 10-15 21, Truschinski 8 3-6 20, Denniston 3 0-0 8, Lutz 2 0-0 4, Miggins 1 2-2 4, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 2, Kleinheinz 1 0-0 2, Grady 0 0-1 0. Totals 21 15-23 50.
Three pointers — Cambridge 6 (M. Buckman 2, Schroeder 2, Horton, N. Buckman), Marshall 4 (Denniston 2, Truschinski, Ward).
Total fouls — Cambridge 17, Marshall 12.
Fouled out — Cambridge (Colts).
TURNER 62, WHITEWATER 48
WHITEWATER -- The Beloit Turner boys basketball team scored the final 10 points of the game Tuesday night to pull out a 62-48 road victory over Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game.
The visiting Trojans (11-5 overall, 9-3 Rock Valley Conference) got six late free throws from Konner Giddley and four from Zay Howard to hold off the Whippets (3-16, 2-11).
Turner took a quick 19-2 lead, but the Whippets trimmed the margin to 31-29 at halftime and kept it close until the finish. Giddley totaled 20 points and Will Lauterbach 17 for Turner.
Jonathan Aron scored 12 points and Arno Crowley 11 for Whitewater, which travels to face Jefferson on Thursday at 7 p.m.
TURNER 62, WHITEWATER 48
Turner (62)—Howard 1-4-6, Giddley 5-8-20, Lauterbach 6-5-17, Hoppe 5-0-10, Sutherland 1-0-3, Hobson 3-0-6. Totals 21-17-62.
Whitewater (48)—Crowley 4-3-11, Wence 1-2-4, Rubio 2-0-4, Aron 5-1-12, Brown 2-2-8, Nixon 1-1-3, Nickels 2-2-6. Totals 17-10-48.
Halftime—Turner 31, Whitewater 29. 3-point goals—Turner 3 (Giddley 2, Sutherland), Whitewater 4 (Brown 2, Crowley, Aron). Free throws missed—Turner 1, Whitewater 3. Total fouls—Turner 10, Whitewater 12.
