COLUMBUS — The Cardinals used relentless defense to keep the Warriors at bay in the second half, clinching a share of the Capitol North title along the way.
Columbus held the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team to 11 second-half points, pulling away for a 63-40 victory on Thursday in the conference and regular-season finale for both teams.
Jack Fritz hit four 3s and led the Cardinals (18-4, 8-2 Capitol North) with 20 points while Aaron Uttech added 11.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz scored 13 points for Lakeside and junior forward Trey Lauber added eight.
The Warriors (16-8, 5-5) head to the postseason having lost five of their last seven games and needing to rectify their offensive issues to turn things around.
“It was a good defensive effort on Columbus’ part,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “They have size, length and play physically. It was tough for us to get anything going. When shots aren’t falling, that rim gets smaller and kids get tight and struggle more. You’re playing hard and nothing is going right.”
The third-seeded Warriors await either sixth-seeded Big Foot or 11th-seeded Racine Lutheran in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LLHS on Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Lakeside plans to use its time off to refine and retune.
“We’re at a little bit of a crossroads right now,” Jahns said. “We have the same kids and same players as six weeks ago when we were riding high on a long win streak. Any number of things could have changed. We have to flush these recent performances but also take an introspective look.
“Teams have found ways to defend us to take Levi out and we haven’t been able to overcome that and find consistency within that. Tonight, especially in the second half, we fell back into old habits that have hurt us and they don’t allow for us to be successful. Things like taking quick shots, not reversing the basketball and trying to do too much off the dribble. We’re a team that when we defend and get stops, we play better offensively.
“We’ve got some time off now and need to be very specific about how we’re going to run our offense and how to get shots for certain people. We need to get guys back to the level they were at a couple weeks ago. As poor as we played tonight, we’re going to come out and give ourselves a fighting chance come next week.”
The Cardinals share the league title with Lodi, which beat Poynette on Thursday.
COLUMBUS 63,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 40
Lakeside 29 11 — 40
Columbus 34 29 — 63
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) — Lauber 3 0-0 8, Schuetz 3 0-0 6, Reinke 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 6 1-2 13, Schmidt 3 0-0 7, Mlsna 1 0-0 3, Liermann 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-4 40.
Columbus — Carthew 3 0-0 7, Uttech 5 0-0 11, Brunell 2 0-0 4, Cotter 3 2-2 9, Schroeder 3 0-0 7, Fritz 8 0-0 20, Stauffacher 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 2-2 63.
3-point goals — LL (Lauber 2, Schmidt 1, Mlsna 1) 4; C (Fritz 4, Carthew 1, Uttech 1, Cotter 1, Schroder 1, Stauffacher 1) 9.
Total fouls — LL 5, C 8.
LUTHER PREP 54, LAKE MILLS 34
WATERTOWN — Senior guard Judd Guse led three players in double figures with 15 points as Luther Prep’s boys basketball team closed out the Capitol North slate and the regular season with a 54-34 win over Lake Mills on Thursday at LPS.
Luther Prep (10-11, 5-5 in conference) opened the game on a 19-3 run and never looked back. The Phoenix got out in transition repeatedly in the early going. Guse had a steal for a layup midway through the run, which was capped by back-to-back steals for layups by senior guards Tom Koelpin and Ben Frick.
“We started the game really strong, covering up their 3-point shooters and rebounding well,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We outrebounded them 33-20, and only gave up two offensive rebounds. That’s a stat we look for and we are proud when it goes our way.”
Sophomore guard Ben Vasold and senior guard Owen Heiman each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half to help the Phoenix take a 29-18 lead into halftime. Senior guard Tom Balge scored eight of his 12 points in the second half. Guse hit three of his team’s seven triples on the night.
Freshman guard AJ Bender led Lake Mills (10-14, 3-7) with 14 points, with 11 of those coming in the first half. Sophomore forward Matthew Stenbroten scored seven of his 10 points in the first half for the L-Cats. KC Hagedorn scored all seven of his points after halftime.
“This was our best defensive effort by far,” Vasold said. “Lake Mills is going to be good for years to come. They have a lot of talent including some freshmen on JV who are very good.”
Ninth-seeded Lake Mills travels to play eighth-seeded Shoreland Lutheran on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
LUTHER PREP 54, LAKE MILLS 34
Lake Mills 18 16 — 34
Luther Prep 29 25 — 54
Lake Mills (fg ft-fta tp) — Stenbroten 3 2-4 10, Bender 4 4-4 14, Hagedorn 3 0-0 7, Horkan 1 1-2 3 Totals 11 7-10 34
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Lawrenz 1 0-0 2, Frick 1 0-0 2, Vasold 4 0-0 10, Balge 6 0-0 12, Guse 6 0-0 15, Heiman 2 0-0 6, Koelpin 2 0-0 4, Pederson 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0 1-2 1 Totals 23 1-2 54
Three-point goals — LM (Stenbroten 2, Bender 2, Hagedorn), LP (Vasold 2, Guse 3, Heiman 2)
Total fouls — LM 6, LP 10
BRODHEAD 84, JEFFERSON 54
JEFFERSON — Brodhead won the Rock Valley Conference boys basketball title outright with an 84-54 win at Jefferson on Thursday in a conference and regular-season finale for both teams.
The Cardinals (18-6, 15-3 RVC) got a game-high 22 points from senior guard Owen Leifker, 21 points from senior forward Josiah Engen and 13 by senior forward Gage Boegli.
For the Eagles (1-23, 1-17), senior guard Braden McGraw and Tyler Schroedl scored 11 points apiece. Senior guard David Neitzel and senior forward Aiden Devine chipped in six points each.
The 13th-seeded Eagles travel to play fourth-seeded Racine Saint Catherine’s in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
BRODHEAD 84, JEFFERSON 54
Brodhead 44 40 — 84
Jefferson 29 25 — 54
Brodhead (fg fta-ftm pts) — Weeden 1 0-0 2, Engen 10 0-2 21, Vondra 4 1-1 9, Leifker 10 0-0 22, Bockhop 1 0-0 3, Walker 1 0-0 2, Boegli 4 3-5 13, Malkow 5 0-0 10, Buttke 0 2-2 2. Totals 36 6-10 84.
Jefferson — Kammer 2 0-0 4, McGraw 5 0-2 11, Neitzel 2 0-0 6, E. Phillips 2 0-0 4, Deblare 1 0-0 2, Schroedl 4 1-1 11, Strasburg 2 0-0 5, Devine 3 0-0 6, Butina 1 3-3 5. Totals 22 4-6 54.
3-point goals — B (Leifker 2, Engen 1, Bockhop 1, Boegli 2) 6; J (Schroedl 2, Neitzel 2, McGraw 1, Strasburg 1) 6.
Total fouls — B 9, J 8.
NEW GLARUS 69, CAMBRIDGE 48
CAMBRIDGE — A cold-shooting first half by the Blue Jays on Thursday dug the Cambridge boys basketball team into too deep of a hole as they 69-48 at home against New Glarus.
Junior guard Nick Buckman recorded 12 points for the Blue Jays. Senior guard Jace Horton and freshman guard Matt Buckman each added 10 points.
With the regular season wrapped up for the Blue Jays, Cambridge finished fifth in the Capitol-South with a record of 10-14 overall and a conference record of 2-8. New Glarus (14-9, 7-3) finished in second as Belleville (19-5, 9-1) ran away with the title.
The ninth-seeded Blue Jays play at eighth-seeded Wisconsin Heights in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
NEW GLARUS 69, CAMBRIDGE 48
New Glarus 48 21 — 69
Cambridge 16 32 — 48
New Glarus (fg fta-ftm tp) — J. Parman 5 2-3 12, Douma 1 0-0 2, M. Parman 1 0-0 3, Langbehn 0 2-2 2, Siegenthaler 4 0-0 11, Strok 5 5-6 15, Bandas 0 0-1 0, Murray 2 0-0 4, Stampfli 1 2-4 4, Walter 7 1-6 15. Totals 26 12 25 69.
Cambridge — Heth 1 0-0 2, Horton 4 2-3 10, Schroeder 3 0-0 7, Kolzer 1 0-0 2, Tesdal 2 0-0 5, M. Buckman 4 1-2 10, N. Buckman 5 0-0 12. Totals 20 3-5 48.
Three pointers — New Glarus (Siegenthaler 3, Strok, Parman) 5, Cambridge (N. Buckman 2, M. Buckman, Tesdal, Schroeder) 5.
Total fouls — New Glarus 9, Cambridge 16.
TURNER 61, WHITEWATER 45
BELOIT — The Whitewater boys basketball team fell 61-45 at Beloit Turner on Thursday to cap the regular season.
Turner was a bit slow out of the gates, and led 17-11 with just 4:15 left to play after a drought of nearly five minutes from both teams.
Things began to change down the stretch in the first half, particularly when the Trojans (15-8, 12-6 RVC) began to amp up the defensive pressure.
By halftime, they held a 28-18 advantage. Five minutes into the half, the lead was 15, and the Trojans held a 50-27 advantage with nine minutes left.
Arno Crowley led the Whippets (4-20, 3-15) with 12 points and Jon Aron added 10.
TURNER 61, WHITEWATER 45
Whitewater 18 27--45
Turner 28 33--61
WHITEWATER: Crowley 5 0-0 12, Wence 1 0-0 3, Aron 5 0-0 10, Rodriguez 0 0-1 0, Brown 1 0-0 3, Bondreau 2 1-1 5, Gonzalez 2 0-0 4, Nixon 1 0-2 2, Nichols 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 1-4 45.
TURNER: Howard 2 0-0 5, Giddley 2 0-0 6, Galvin 2 0-0 4, Lauterbach 2 2-4 6, Hoppe 2 4-4 8, Erickson 1 0-1 3, Teague-Johnson 3 5-7 14, Fossum 1 0-0 3, Terrell 1 0-0 2, Hobson 2 1-1 5, Njoo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 13-19 61.
3-pointers: Turner 8 (Giddley 2, Howard, Erickson, Teague-Johnson 3, Fossum). Whitewater 4 (Brown, Wence, Crowley 2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.