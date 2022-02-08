When you lose, you want to get back in the winning ways. This year we've been able to do that. After all four losses, we've followed it up with a win.
the last couple games it. came to fruition in lm came we had a slow start and were felling our way into the game. that cost us the game on Friday when we got down and couldn't recover. we got out of the gates quicker. we were playing with more energy and intensity. our guys played off of that. we used the depth of our bench to wear them down.
We played everybody tonight which was good.
DSJ played zone. we don't see that often. trey hit his 3s periodically throughout. Levi and Ethan worked inside. against the zone you have to have patience. we were very good at attacking the zone and getting the ball moving, getting post touches and scoring inside. we also got 3 looks and hit those as well. pleased with how we attacked the zone.
The Warriors travel to play Lodi on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN'S
Lakeside
St. John's
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) --
Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies --
3-point goals --
Total fouls --
LAKE MILLS 67,
ELKHORN 59 (OT)
ELKHORN -- The visiting L-Cats (9-11) scored 11 points in overtime, including a pair of 3-point baskets from Liam Carrigan, to beat the Elks (7-13).
A.J. Bender scored 25 points and Carrigan 20 for the L-Cats. For Elkhorn, Reid Paddock scored 17 points, Carter Kammes had 16 and Brady Christensen 13.
