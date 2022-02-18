LAKE MILLS -- Junior guard Levi Birkholz finished with a game-high 24 points and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team ended a three-game losing streak with an 81-43 home victory in Capitol North play over Poynette.
The Warriors (16-7, 5-4 Capitol North) led 38-23 at the break and had 10 players score. Sophomore forward Kooper Mlsna added 14 points, junior forward Ethan Schuetz totaled 13 and junior guard Jay Yahnke had eight.
For Poynette (3-19, 1-8), Aiden Klosky tallied 18 points.
The Warriors play Columbus on the road Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in their regular-season finale.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 81,
POYNETTE 43
Poynette 23 20 -- 43
Lakeside 38 43 -- 81
Poynette (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Hansen 1 0-0 2, Kolstad 0 1-2 1, B. Chadwick 1 0-0 3, T. Chadwick 2 0-0 4, Klosky 7 4-5 18, Napralla 2 0-0 4, Leiterman 1 1-3 3, Hackbart 2 2-3 6, Hanousek 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 8-13 43.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Lauber 2 0-0 4, Yahnke 3 0-0 8, Schuetz 5 1-2 13, Uttech 0 2-2 2, Yaroch 2 0-0 4, Reinke 2 1-2 5, Birkholz 8 7-9 24, Schmidt 2 1-1 5, Mlsna 5 0-2 14, Liermann 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 12-18 81.
3-point goals -- P (B. Chadwick 1) 1; LL (Mlsna 4, Yahnke 2, Schuetz 2, Birkholz 1) 9.
Total fouls -- LL 11, P 14
BELOIT TURNER 81,
JEFFERSON 62
JEFFERSON -- Will Lauterbach scored 19 of his game-best 25 points in the first half as Beloit Turner topped the host Jefferson boys basketball team 81-62 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
The Trojans (14-7, 11-5 RVC) led 44-29 at the break and hit five of their seven 3-pointers after halftime to pull away.
Senior guard Braden McGraw led the Eagles (1-21, 1-15) with 14 points, junior guard Ethan Phillips scored and senior forward Aiden Devine scored 10 points apiece and senior guard David Neitzel chipped in eight.
Jefferson plays at East Troy on Monday at 7 p.m.
Turner (fg-ftm-tp)--Howard 1-2-4; Giddley 5-1-14; Lauterbach 11-3-25; Hoppe 4-1-9; Sutherland 2-6-12; Teague 2-0-5; Repta 2-0-5; Fossum 0-1-1; Hobson 3-0-6. Totals: 30-14-81.
Jefferson (62)--Kammer 1-1-3; McGraw 4-4-14; Ganser 1-0-2; Neitzel 3-0-8; Johnson 0-1-1; E. Phillips 4-2-10; Krueger 1-0-3; Deblare 3-0-6; Schroedl 1-0-3; Devine 5-0-10; Butina 0-2-2. Totals: 23-10-62
Halftime--Turner 44, Jefferson 29. Three-point goals--Turner 7 (Giddley 3, Sutherland 2, Repta, Teague), Jefferson 6 (McGraw 2, Neitzel 2, Krueger, Schoedl). Free throws missed--Turner 4, Jefferson 9. Total fouls--Turner 15, Jefferson 16.
COLUMBUS 74,
LAKE MILLS 35
LAKE MILLS -- Mason Carthew produced a game-high 24 points and Columbus remained atop the Capitol North with a 74-35 road win over the Lake Mills boys basketball team on Friday.
The Cardinals (17-4, 7-2 Capitol North) raced out to a 37-13 halftime edge, extending their win streak to six games and remaining tied Lodi (15-7, 7-2) in the league race.
For the L-Cats (10-13, 3-6), freshman guard AJ Bender had 11 points, junior guard Liam Carrigan added 10 and senior guard Ethan Foster tallied eight.
Lake Mills plays at Luther Prep to close out the regular season on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS 74,
LAKE MILLS 35
Columbus 37 37 -- 74
Lake Mills 13 22 -- 35
Columbus (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Carthew 9 4-6 24, Uttech 6 1-1 14, Allain 1 0-0 3, Brunell 2 0-1 4, Cotter 2 2-2 6, Cucinotta 0 1-2 1, Schroeder 3 0-0 6, Fritz 4 3-3 12, Stauffacher 2 0-2 4. Totals 29 11-17 74.
Lake Mills -- Bender 4 2-2 11, Foster 3 0-0 8, Radloff 2 0-0 6, Carrigan 4 0-1 10. Totals 13 2-3 35.
3-point goals -- C (Carthew 2, Uttech 1, Allain 1, Fritz 1) 5; LM (Carrigan 2, Radloff 2, Foster 2, Bender 1) 7.
Total fouls -- C 9; LM 13.
Fouled out -- LM Foster.
MCFARLAND 59, WHITEWATER 47
WHITEWATER -- Junior guard Deven Kulp hit eight 3-pointers, scoring 28 points, as McFarland topped the host Whitewater boys basketball team 59-47 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
Kulp hit five 3-pointers after halftime as the Spartans (13-8, 11-5 RVC) shook off a slow start against the Whippets' 1-3-1 defense. Whitewater (4-18, 3-13) led 10-4 early and got up 20-11 midway through the first half on a transition score off a Spartan turnover by senior wing Jon Aron, who scored 14 points.
McFarland, which got 12 points from junior forward Dadon Gillen and seven from junior guard Kyle Kussow, trailed 22-21 at the break but took charge after halftime, shooting 7-for-10 at the stripe and riding Kulp's hot shooting to put it away.
Senior wing Wyatt Nickels paced Whitewater with 15 points.
The Whippets travel to face Evansville on Monday at 7 p.m.
McFarland (59)--Nichols 1-1-3; Kelley 2-0-4; Dillen 5-2-12; Kussow 2-3-7; Kulp 9-2-28; Chisholm 2-1-5. Totals: 21-9-59
Whitewater (47)--Crowley 3-0-6; Wence 1-2-4; Aron 7-0-14; Vidales 1-0-3; Brown 2-0-4; Nickels 5-3-15. Totals: 19-5-47
Halftime--Whitewater 22, McFarland 21. Three-point goals--McFarland 8 (Kulp 8), Whitewater 4 (Nickels 2, Vidales). Free throws missed--McFarland 6, Whitewater 3. Total fouls--McFarland 13, Whitewater 13. Fouled out--Aron.
