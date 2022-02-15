WHITEWATER -- The Whitewater boys basketball team raced to a 37-19 halftime lead and pulled away in the closing minutes to defeat visiting Clinton 74-49 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Cougars trimmed the margin to 44-40 with about 11 minutes left.
Jonathan Aron scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half for Whitewater (4-17, 3-12 Rock Valley), and Arno Crowley scored nine of his 14 after halftime.
Clinton got 13 points from Peircen Bingham and 10 from Peyton Bingham.
The Whippets host McFarland on Friday at 7 p.m.
WHITEWATER 74, CLINTON 49
Clinton (49)—Espinoza 0-4-4, Pey. Bingham 4-1-10, Pei. Bingham 5-3-13, Gill 2-1-5, Flickinger 3-0-6, Aceves 1-0-3, Feggestad 3-2-8. Totals 18-11-49.
Whitewater (74)—Marinkovic 1-0-2, Crowley 5-3-14, Wence 2-2-7, Aron 9-3-19, Brown 2-1-6, Gonzalez 1-0-3, Nixon 1-0-3, Nickels 7-4-18. 28-13-74.
Halftime—Whitewater 37, Clinton 19. 3-point goals—Clinton 2 (Pey. Bingham, Aceves); Whitewater 5 (Wence, Aron, Brown, Gonzalez, Nixon). Free throws missed—Clinton 6, Whitewater 10. Total fouls—Clinton 19, Whitewater 16.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 50, PARKVIEW 45
ORFORDVILLE -- The Palmyra-Eagle boys basketball team held on for a five-point win after holding a 20-19 halftime advantage over the host Vikings on Tuesday.
Parkview was led by Trey Oswald, who scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half. Oswald was the only Viking in double digits.
Senior center Brady Koopman led P-E (6-15, 4-7) with 14 points, sophomore point guard Sloan Schneider added nine and sophomore wing Noah Taylor chipped in eight
The Panthers host St. Augustine Prep on Thursday at 7 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 50, PARKVIEW 45
Palmyra-Eagle 20 30--50
Parkview 19 26--45
PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg fta-ftm tp): Perez 2 0-0 5, Metzdoiff 0 4-5 4, Lawson 1 4-4 6, Taylor 3 0-0 8, Koopman 4 6-7 14, Patrick 2 0-0 4, Schneider 3 0-0 9. Totals: 15 14-16 50.
PARKVIEW: Brown 0 1-2 1, Oswald 10 2-5 22, Redman 1 0-0 2, Flood-Elyafi 3 2-2 8, Kitzman 3 2-4 9, Pomplun 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 8-15 45.
3-pointers: Palmyra-Eagle 6 (Perez, Taylor 2, Schneider 3), Parkview 1 (Kitzman)
LODI 63,
LAKE MILLS 51
LODI -- Senior guard Brady Ring led all scorers with 24 points and Lodi knocked off the Lake Mills boys basketball team 63-51 on Tuesday, snapping the L-Cats' three-game win streak.
The Blue Devils (14-7, 6-2 Capitol North) maintained their half-game lead in the conference standings over Columbus. Lodi led 34-23 at the break and went to the free-throw line with regularity, shooting 19-for-26 at the stripe.
For the L-Cats (10-12, 3-5), junior guard Liam Carrigan produced a team-high 22 points and hit four of his six 3-pointers after halftime. Freshman guard AJ Bender added 13 points before fouling out and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten scored nine.
Lake Mills hosts Columbus on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
LODI 63,
LAKE MILLS 51
Lake Mills 23 28 -- 51
Lodi 34 29 -- 63
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Stenbroten 4 0-0 9, Bender 4 3-3 13, Foster 1 2-2 4, Hagedorn 1 0-0 3, Carrigan 8 0-0 22. Totals 18 5-5 51.
Lodi -- Wendt 0 1-2 1, Fleischman 1 0-0 2, Montgomery 4 4-6 12, Ring 8 8-10 24, Clark 3 0-0 6, Lincoln 0 4-4 4, Meitzner 1 0-0 2, Alsaker 5 2-4 12. Totals 22 19-26 63.
3-point goals -- LM (Carrigan 6, Bender 2, Hagedorn 1, Stenbroten 1) 10.
Total fouls -- LM 23, LO 15.
Fouled out -- LM Bender.
ABUNDANT LIFE 71, JOHNSON CREEK 70
MADISON — Ja Koon scored 21 points to lead Abundant Life/St. Ambrose to a 71-70 Trailways South victory over Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team on Tuesday.
Jonathan Loomans added 19 points and Jo Koon added 13 for Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (13-7, 6-4 in conference).
Austin Anton-Pernat scored a game-high 30 points including six 3-pointers for the second consecutive game for Johnson Creek (14-8, 6-4). Logan Sullivan added 17 and Isaac Hartz added 11.
"Fun game, but a tough loss again,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “We’ve been struggling in the first halves of recent games but stepping up in the second half. Austin played really well tonight and kept us alive with Sully in foul trouble in the first half. I give credit to ALCS. They had a great first half and the lead was just out of reach for us.
“We're hoping to bounce back on Friday at home against Williams Bay after they beat us at the buzzer earlier this year down there."
ABUNDANT LIFE 71, JOHNSON CREEK 70
Johnson Creek 25 45 — 70
Abundant Life 39 32 — 71
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 8 1-2 17, L.Berres 2 0-0 4, Anton-Pernat 11 2-2 30, Hartz 5 1-4 11, Bredlow 2 2-4 7 Totals 28 6-12 70
Abundant Life (fg ft-fta tp) — Ja Koon 9 0-0 21, Jo Koon 6 0-0 13, Gonnering 0 2-2 2, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Schmiesing 3 0-1 9, Osinowo 1 0-0 2, Loomans 9 0-1 19 , Davison 2 0-2 4 Totals 31 2-6 71
Three-point goals — JC (Anton-Pernat 6, Hartz, Bredlow), AL (Ja Koon 3, Jo Koon, Wallace, Schmiesing 3, Loomans)
Total fouls — JC 14, AL 9
Fouled out — JC (Hartz)
Friday’s result
JOHNSON CREEK 89, COUNTRY DAY 58
Johnson Creek 36 53 — 89
Country Day 32 26 — 58
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 15 3-4 34, L. Berres 4 0-0 10, Anton-Pernat 9 22 26, Constable 1 0-0 2, Hartz 2 1-2 5, P. Berres 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-0 3, Peralta 2 0-0 4, Sanchez 1 0-2 2 Tolas 35 6-10 89
Country Day (fg ft-fta tp) — Bosben 4 1-2 12, Senecal 1 0-0 2, Shepley 2 0-0 5, Hani 1 0-1 3, Norland-Au 5 0-0 14, Young 6 1-4 13, Ajit 0 1-2 1, Barry 1 0-0 2, Canavan 1 0-0 2, Roghaven 2 0-0 4 Totals 23 3-9 58
Three-point goals — JC (Sullivan, L. Berres 2, Anton-Pernat 6, P. Berres, Smith), CD (Bobsen 3, Shelpey, Hani, Norland-Au 4)
Total fouls — JC 13, CD 10
Thursday’s result
PALMYRA-EAGLE 63, JOHNSON CREEK 54
Palmyra-Eagle 36 27 — 63
Johnson Creek 23 31 — 54
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta tp) — Perez 2 0-0 5, Metzdorf 3 3-4 11, Lawson 3 4-6 10, Taylor 4 1-2 12, Koopman 5 3-4 13, Patrick 1 3-3 5, Schneider 2 2-6 7 Totals 20 16-25 63
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Sullivan 10 6-10 26, L. Berres 1 1-4 4, Anton-Pernat 2 1-2 6, Hartz 3 0-2 7, Bredlow 5 0-0 11 Totals 21 8-18 54
Three-point goals — PE (Perez, Metzdorf 2, Taylor 3, Schneider), JC (L. Berres, Anton-Pernat, Hartz 2, Bredlow)
Total fouls — PE 15, JC 19
Fouled out — PE (Koopman), JC (Bredlow)
