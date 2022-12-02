EVANSVILLE -- The Jefferson boys basketball team's second-half rally came up short in a 44-40 road loss to Evansville in Rock Valley action on Friday.
The Eagles (1-1 overall and in conference) trailed 24-18 at halftime and really started clawing their way back into what was a rough-and-tumble affair midway through the second half. Jefferson connected on six of its nine 3-point shots after halftime, including three by junior guard Andrew Altermatt and two by junior guard Aidan Kammer, to get within a point with under a minute to play.
The Blue Devils (3-1, 2-0) then converted a free throw, forced a turnover and made a pair at the stripe to push their lead back to four points. Jefferson had a 3 fall short with 10 seconds to go.
Kammer led Jefferson with 11 points, Altermatt had nine, and junior guard Drew Peterson and junior forward Tyler Schroedl tallied seven apiece. Jefferson went 2-for-8 at the free throw line after halftime, while Evansville, which got 11 points apiece from seniors Kole Johnson and Grayden Geske, went only 18 of 38 at the free throw line including 9 for 19 in the second half.
"Everyone needed their elbow and knee pads for this one," Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. "It was definitely pretty physical. Evansville switched it up between man and 2-3. We were able to handle the pressure but could not get any good looks. If we did, it was off a skip pass. Finally, we were able to hit a couple 3s halfway through the second half and our guys gained more confidence.
"Evansville was quick on offense. We did our best to get them out of rhythm. They hustled, got loose balls and got the free throw line almost 40 times. They wanted the basketball more than we did tonight."
Marshall wants to see the Eagles continue to make the easy play on offense.
"Tuesday versus Clinton was an up and down type game," Marshall said. "Tonight was more of a grind it out game. We can play both styles. In the next meeting with Evansville, hopefully we can get some inside looks."
Jefferson faces Marshall in its home opener on Tuesday.
