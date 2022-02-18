Down multiple key contributors and without playing their best offensive game, the Blackhawks managed to grit out a come-from-behind victory and sweep the season series against the Vikings.
Senior forward Drew Evans led all scorers with 17 points, junior guard Eli Cosson chipped in 13 and Fort Atkinson's boys basketball team won its third straight game, topping visiting Stoughton 50-45 in a Badger-East Conference game on Friday.
"It's special when our team believes and then goes and proves it," Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. "We believe we can be a good basketball team no matter what teams throw at us. We kept ourselves in it with good defensive rotations, flying around and taking pride in our man-to-man defense.
"Defense is what we're hanging our hat on while we work on confidence offensively. That was the story tonight. We picked spots to make a run and never gave up."
Fort (14-9, 7-7 Badger Conference) took the lead for the first time and for good on a shot down low by Evans, who beat a double team on the block to give the Blackhawks a 43-42 edge with 1 minute, 11 seconds left. After Stoughton senior guard Jayden Zywicki came up empty on a reverse layup try, Eli Cosson hit a pair in the bonus with 49.2 seconds left to extend the margin to three points.
The Vikings' Luke Fernholz, a sophomore guard, then missed a 3 and Blackhawk junior forward Logan Kees grabbed the board, hitting both at the other end to make it 47-42 with 38 seconds to go. Stoughton sophomore guard Ty Fernholz, who scored a team-high 16 points including 11 in the final nine minutes, hit a 3 at the top with 19.6 left, cutting the deficit to 47-45.
Fort senior guard Cade Cosson was fouled in the backcourt and made both with 14 seconds left to help ice it. The Vikings, who made one basket in the final two minutes, traveled in the front court and Eli Cosson went 1-for-2 at the stripe with 4.6 seconds left for the final margin.
After a sluggish start offensively, Fort found itself in a 29-21 hole with 12 minutes left. The Blackhawks, who are 12-4 since Dec. 21, then went on a 10-2 push, which included 3-pointers by junior wings Nate Hartwig and Kroix Kucken, to square it at 31-all with eight minutes left.
Ty Fernholz buried a 3 with 2:10 left, putting Stoughton up four. Eli Cosson then countered on the other end with a shot from beyond the arc of his own at the 1:47 mark. Evans' aforementioned go-ahead score followed less than a minute later as the large crowd on Youth Night and Parents Night had plenty to cheer for down the stretch.
"Tonight was a testament to keep fighting for what we want to do, staying true to what we're good and strong at and staying confident," Hintz said. "We have some kids who are busting their tails in practices and haven't seen the ball go in the hoop, but they stayed with it.
"Hartwig's 3 was huge, Kucken's 3 and follow up offensive rebounds that led to free throws helped as did Eli Cosson's multiple good actions at the rim. Eli get his hands on a lot of balls defensively, which keeps them from getting any rhythm. In the past, we'd go away from Drew in the post if it wasn't there early. The kids stayed true to it and kept grinding. Good game from Cade in terms of leadership. He got guys in the right spot and was talking.
"Seeing these guys grow up before our eyes was special. (Jack) Opperman had great minutes on (Ty) Fernholz, which was good because he's going to have to defend 6-foot-5 and 6-6 guys in the postseason. Logan hit free throws down the stretch, which helps clear his mind after missing a few versus Milton."
Fort won the first matchup 63-61 on Jan. 28 behind 28 points by senior guard Carson Baker, who was sidelined for his third straight game. On this night, as was the case in Tuesday's win over a ranked Milton team, the Blackhawks, who were also without reserve forward Drew Kloster, got it done on the defensive end.
"Kroix, Nate and Jack made Ty Fernholz earn everything," Hintz said. "The few times their teammates didn't help or we lost him, he made us pay instantly. Their activity and resilience to make Fernholz work for everything was huge. Cade stepped in and guarded him too.
"Having four guys who can defend like that on guys averaging 20-plus is a huge bonus for us. It doesn't make Drew feel as much pressure to dominate games. Our shooters don't have to feel like every miss is the end of the world. Being able to relax on offense knowing the defense is there is huge.
"This last month, we've given ourselves the opportunity to win at the end when we're not close to being as efficient on offense as we want to be."
The Blackhawks host Waunakee on Senior Night Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 50,
STOUGHTON 45
Stoughton 24 21 -- 45
Fort Atkinson 18 32 -- 50
Stoughton (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Seidel 1 0-0 2, T. Fernholz 6 2-3 16, Zywicki 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Schipper 5 0-1 12, L. Fernholz 4 0-0 10. Totals 18 2-4 45.
Fort Atkinson -- E. Cosson 3 5-6 13, Kucken 2 1-2 6, Hartwig 1 0-0 3, C. Cosson 0 4-6 4, Evans 7 3-4 17, Kees 2 2-2 7. Totals 15 15-20 50.
3-point goals -- S (Schipper 2, L. Fernholz 2, T. Fernholz 2, Johnson 1) 7; FA (E. Cosson 2, Kucken 1, Hartwig 1, Kees 1) 5.
Total fouls -- S 15, FA 10.
