Boys basketball: Silver Eagles defeat Whippets Dec 28, 2021 2 hrs ago WHITEWATER -- Elliott Erb scored 15 points to lead four players in double-figures scoring as Monona Grove knocked off the host Whitewater boys basketball team 77-55 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.Emmett Toijala added 13 points, Eddie Rivera finished with 12 and Anthony Thomas chipped in 11 for the Silver Eagles (4-6).Wyatt Nickels led the Whippets (1-6) with 20 points on 6-for-9 from the field. Sam Brown contributed 11 points, seven rebounds and Jake Hintz added seven points, eight boards.The Whippets host Elkhorn on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a nonconference game.MONONA GROVE 77,WHITEWATER 55Monona Grove 41 36 — 77Whitewater 28 27 — 55Monona Grove (fg ft-ftm tp) — E. Erb 6 3-3 15, Toijala 5 0-0 13, Rivera 5 2-2 12, Thomas 4 2-2 11, Weise 1 2-2 5, I. Erb 2 0-0 5, Wendricks 2 0-0 5, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Bahr 1 0-0 2, Bittner 1 0-0 2, Davis-Troller 1 0-0 2, Voss 0 1-2 1. Totals 30 10-11 77.Whitewater — Nickels 6 7-8 20, Brown 4 0-0 11, Hintz 1 4-4 7, Crowley 2 1-1 5, Nixon 2 0-0 5, Aron 1 2-2 4, Gonzalez 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 14-18 55.3-point goals — MG (Toijala 3, Weise, Wendricks, I. Erb, Thomas), 7; WW (Brown 3, Hintz, Nixon, Gonzalez, Nickels) 7.
