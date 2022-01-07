MCFARLAND -- Dadon Gillen led four players in double figures with 22 points as host McFarland defeated the Whitewater boys basketball team 89-53 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.

Deven Kulp added 21, Andrew Kelley contributed 17 and Kyle Kussow chipped in 12 for the Spartans (8-2, 6-1 RVC), who led 50-25 at halftime.

Senior wing Wyatt Nickels led the Whippets (2-8, 2-5) with 17 points, senior guard Jake Hintz totaled 13 and senior wing Arno Crowley had eight.

Whitewater hosts Evansville on Thursday at 7 p.m.

