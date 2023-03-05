Cambridge falls to Darlington
DARLINGTON -- The eighth-seeded Cambridge boys basketball team lost at top-seeded Darlington 76-54 in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.

“We knew going in that we were going to have to contest with their size and throughout the season, it seems like the more physical teams were the teams that have given us issues,” Cambridge boys basketball coach Mike Jeffrey said. “They hurt us with some offensive rebounds early and were able to get out on us with a little bit of a lead and made it difficult to run offense.”

