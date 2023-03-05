DARLINGTON -- The eighth-seeded Cambridge boys basketball team lost at top-seeded Darlington 76-54 in a Division 4 regional semifinal on Friday.
“We knew going in that we were going to have to contest with their size and throughout the season, it seems like the more physical teams were the teams that have given us issues,” Cambridge boys basketball coach Mike Jeffrey said. “They hurt us with some offensive rebounds early and were able to get out on us with a little bit of a lead and made it difficult to run offense.”
Darlington scored 45 points in the first half to take a 24-point lead into the break. Broker Buschor made three 3s and scored 11 points in the first half to lead the Redbirds (22-4), who lost 55-49 in double overtime to Marshall in Saturday's regional final.
“We had it cut down to eight with about 10 minutes to go in the (first) half and had the ball, but then we had a couple of tough turnovers and they were able to stretch the lead again,” Jeffrey said.
Cambridge sophomore Matt Buckman tied Carver Fitzsimmons with a game-high 17 points. Sophomore Drew Holzhueter reached double figures with 11 points. Senior Nick Buckman and sophomore Kiefer Parish each scored seven.
“Kiefer was one of the kids that played pretty well,” Jeffrey said. “He was able to battle and hit a couple of 3s for us, which is something we’ve been trying to develop throughout the course of the year.”
Cambridge finishes the year with a record of 14-12.
“We progressed really well throughout the season,” Jeffrey said. “Our development was good and now hopefully we’ll continue that into next season and come back even bigger and stronger.”
