LAKE MILLS — Three players scored 14 or more points for the L-Cats as Lake Mills took down Marshall, 62-47, in a nonconference game Thursday at Lake Mills High School.
Charlie Bender led the way for the L-Cats (3-1) with a game-high 21 points. Drew Stoddaard scored 17 points — including three 3-pointers in the first half. Jaxson Retrum added 14 points on seven made field goals.
LAKE MILLS 62, MARSHALL 47
Marshall 24 23 — 47
Lake Mills 31 31 — 62
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 1-2 15; Ward 4 0-1 8; Hornby 1 2-2 5; Denniston 2 4-5 9; Peterson 4 2-2 10. Totals 17 9-15 47.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 5 4-5 17; Carrigan 3 1-2 9; Foster 1 0-3 2; Retrum 7 0-0 14; Bender 8 4-4 21. Totals 24 9-16 62.
3-point goals: M 4 (Lutz 2, Hornby, Denniston), LM 5 (Stoddard 3, Carrigan, Bender). Total fouls: M 14, LM 15.
