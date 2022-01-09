BELOIT -- Will Lauterbach led four players in double figures with 17 points and Beloit Turner topped the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 76-43 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.

The Trojans (4-3, 3-2 RVC) had a 50-17 advantage in the second half after the game was knotted at 26 at the break and Keshawn Hobson added 12 points.

Aidan Kammer led the Eagles (0-11, 0-7) with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and Braden McGraw chipped in eight.

Jefferson travels to face Delavan-Darien in a nonconference game tonight at 7 p.m.

BELOIT TURNER 76,

JEFFERSON 43

Jefferson 26 17 -- 43

Turner 26 50 -- 76

Jefferson (43)—Kammer 6-0-15; McGraw 3-0-8; Neitzel 1-0-2; Johnson 1-2-4; P. Phillips 1-0-2; E. Phillips 1-1-3; Devine 2-0-4; Butina 0-5-5. Totals: 15-8-43.

Turner (76)—Howard 2-0-5; Giddley 3-2-8; Galvin 0-2-2; Lauterbach 8-1-17; Hoppe 1-0-2; Sutherland 3-4-10; Erickson 0-2-2; Teague-Johnson 3-0-8; Repta 4-2-10; Hobson 6-0-12. Totals: 30-13-76.

3-point goals—Jefferson 5 (Kammer 3, McGraw 2), Turner 3 (Teague-Johnson 2, Howard). Free throws missed—Jefferson 5, Turner 11. Total fouls—Jefferson 20, Turner 17.

