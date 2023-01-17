Fort loses to Burlington

Senior wing J.R. Lukenbill, a Northern Michigan recruit, led all scorers with 16 points and eighth-ranked Burlington topped host Fort Atkinson 53-42 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (4-8) led 20-19 at the break. The Demons (10-2), who also got 10 points apiece from Karsen Skiles and Connor Roffers, built 36-27 lead around the midway point of the second half.

