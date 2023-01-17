Senior wing J.R. Lukenbill, a Northern Michigan recruit, led all scorers with 16 points and eighth-ranked Burlington topped host Fort Atkinson 53-42 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (4-8) led 20-19 at the break. The Demons (10-2), who also got 10 points apiece from Karsen Skiles and Connor Roffers, built 36-27 lead around the midway point of the second half.
A 3-pointer by Fort senior Eli Cosson made it 36-30. After five points by Burlington, senior Logan Kees connected from beyond the arc to make it 41-33.
Brennan Dempsey, a sophomore forward, and Cosson nailed 3s on consecutive trips to get the Blackhawks within 47-42 with two minutes left. After the Demons split a pair at the line, Fort had a chance to make it a one-score game with 1:30 remaining but missed from long range. The Demons closed it out with several more free throws to extend their margin.
“Twenty eight turnovers is too many to overcome,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said. “Burlington played 1-3-1, which they showed a limited amount of on film and in games where they were trying to change the tempo. For us traditionally, we have our shooters at all the different spots and we’ll work to get it around to the shooters. Tonight, shots weren’t falling. We set the tone with too many turnovers up top. We kept ourselves in it with another great defensive game. Logan did a nice job on Lukenbill, a scholarship guy.
Senior forward Jack Opperman led Fort with 12 points. Cosson scored nine and Kees totaled eight.
“Jack Opperman got action offensively by diving into pockets in their defense as we settled in,” Hintz said. “Jack had one of his best games of the year and was aggressive. We had good looks but did not convert. Logan was steady and hit some big shots. Nate Hartwig and Kroix Kucken were great again defensively. We have to find some guys to help those four, that’s a reoccurring theme.”
Fort faces Baraboo in the Badger Challenge on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mount Horeb High School.
